LHS volleyball 2023

Logavnille High School won the Walton Cup Volleyball Champj=ionship on Saturday at the Inferno in Loganville. The Lady Red Devils defeated LCA 2-1, (15-25, 25-18, 18-16) in the title match. They are now 10-3 on the season. Courtesy photo LHS volleyball

LOGANVILLE — Walton County’s smallest school battled its biggest for the Walton Cup Volleyball Championship Saturday afternoon at the Inferno.

Loganville Christian Academy had come in with impressive resume as the defending county champ and the reigning Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA champions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.