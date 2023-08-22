LOGANVILLE — Walton County’s smallest school battled its biggest for the Walton Cup Volleyball Championship Saturday afternoon at the Inferno.
Loganville Christian Academy had come in with impressive resume as the defending county champ and the reigning Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA champions.
The Lady Lions were also off to a great 14-1 start, having beaten several of their main GIAA competitors at the state level including Valwood and Brookstone in a tournament last weekend at LCA.
LCA, however, got tripped up on the way to winning a second straight Walton Cup. Blame Walnut Grove.
The Lady Warriors took LCA to the brink in its semifinal match. The Grove grinded out a split set, taking the second set 30-28. LCA bounced back to win the match with a 15-11 third set score.
Loganville, meanwhile, cruised in straight sets over upstart Monroe Area 2-0 (25-21, 25-10).
In the championship match, LCA won the first set very routinely 25-15. The Lady Red Devils answered by going on a 10-2 run in the second set to go up 20-10.
They won the second set 25-17.
In the deciding third set, LCA fought off three match points and tied it at 15. Loganville, however, had enough left to win three of the final four points to take the Cup, 18-16.
“They made some plays and the ball fell for them,” LCA Coach Mark Dossett said of Loganville’s run to the Cup title.
“We started off slow today in many of the matches,” Dossett added. “We changed some things up by starting some younger setters.”
Despite the title match loss, LCA left the Inferno with a 17-2 record.
Dossett got some bad news earlier in the day when Tattnall Square called to cancel next week’s tournament which was to feature LCA playing teams from South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi.
“They said their brand new gym wasn’t going to be ready in time. We were looking forward to playing some really good teams, including the one from Jackson, Miss.,” Dossett said.
Loganville entered the tournament with an okay start of 6-3. Four match wins on Saturday over Social Circle 2-0, Walnut Grove 2-0, Monroe Area 2-0 and finally LCA 2-1, made for a great day. Coach King’s team is now 10-3 on the season.
“LCA is a great team and they were up to expectations, but our defense saved us today,” King said. “Our girls really stepped up.”
The 10-3 start is more in line with what Loganville did in 2021 en route to the state tournament.
“Our defense this season has given us a real shot in winning matches,” King added.
In the first six matches, the Lady Red Devils were led by Bella Hall with 41 kills while Acca Berak had 28 and Amber Curry 16.
Monroe Area went 1-2 on the day, but they defeated George Walton Academy 2-1 in pool play.
Following the losses to LCA and Loganville, the Lady Canes are 6-5 on the season, a marked improvement over last season where they won just 30 percent of their matches.
