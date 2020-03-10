One of Loganville’s own is headed home to lead the Red Devils’ football program.
The Walton County Board of Education approved 2004 LHS graduate and current Calhoun assistant coach Brad Smith to become the Red Devils’ next head football coach Tuesday night at the Board’s monthly meeting.
Smith spent the past season as the running backs coach at Calhoun High School where he helped the Yellow Jackets to a 19th straight Sweet 16 appearance. Prior to Calhoun, Smith spent two seasons at North Murray High School as the strength and condition coach, running game coordinator and offensive line coach. His longest stint as an assistant came with Dalton High School from 2013-2017 where he served in multiple coaching positions with the football team. Smith also spent time at Flowery Branch, Chestatee and Sonoraville high schools.
During his time at Loganville, Smith played for the late Tommy Stringer.
After graduating from Loganville, Smith went on to be a four-year starter on the offensive line at Shorter University. He was named Mid-South All-Conference in 2008 and academic All-Conference in 2005 and 2008. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in 2008 then headed to the University of Georgia where he earned his masters degree in Workforce Education.
While at UGA, Smith served as a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs’ football strength and condition program under then strength coach Dave Van Halanger and head coach Mark Richt.
Smith is the son of long time Loganville assistant coach BJ Smith.
Smith replaces Mike Humphreys, who was relieved of his duties as head coach last month after five seasons as head coach and 17 total at Loganville. Humphreys was 27-29 as a head coach with the Red Devils including an 8-3 season and trip to the playoffs in 2015 and a 9-3 season and the school first playoff win since 1991 in 2016. However, Loganville struggled under Humphreys the past three seasons finishing 2-8 in 2017, 5-7 in 2018 and 3-8 this past fall.