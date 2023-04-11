The schedule makers did the Walnut Grove baseball team no favors. The Warriors have had an outstanding season and appeared to be set up nicely for the postseason.
But in the penultimate region series of the regular season, Walnut Grove had to navigate a three-game set against the second-best team in the state in Class AAAA. It didn’t go well.
The Warriors were swept by North Oconee, losing 6-4 on Monday in Bogart, 10-2 on Wednesday at home, and 10-7 back on the road Friday.
Unless they totally collapse in a short two-game series against region cellar dweller Cedar Shoals this week, the Warriors will be among the six teams competing in the 8-AAAA tournament. But only four will make it out alive.
It’s a precarious but inevitable outcome. Walnut Grove was never going to finish among the top two in the league. Not with Cherokee Bluff, the top-ranked team in the state, vying with North Oconee for league supremacy.
But the hope was they could finish second in the league, thus getting a home a game against a team they’d already beaten.
Instead, they’ll now go on the road and face a team they lost to early in the do-or-die game next week.
It’s a tough but hardly impossible spot.
The Warriors have a pair of aces on the pitching staff in Braxton Brooks and Thomas Burke, both of whom should be available in the region showdown.
And they’ve been more than capable with the bats, averaging nearly seven runs a game.
Defensively, they’ve not been flawless but solid.
My guess is they’ll emerge from the toughest Class AAAA region the state, battle tested and ready to make a nice run.
Chances are, they won’t meet many other teams tougher than what they’ve endured in the regular season.
Some things never change. For years, the Warriors have been league members with state powerhouses.
While in 8-AAAAA, they regularly faced Buford and Loganville, both of whom have multiple state titles. Walnut Grove was actually competitive against the Wolves, winning two of six games and coming within a single run of breaking even.
The cross-county Red Devils were a different story. It took 10 seasons and 13 games before the Warriors bested their arch rivals.
When they were bumped down to Class AAAA this season, the thought was Walnut Grove would have a less-treacherous path to the state playoffs. Instead, it only got tougher.
But manager Carl Allen has built a program that can compete with the best. And as he recently said, as well as this team has played, they have another gear.
Let’s hope they shift into it next week when a state berth is on the line.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune. His column appears each Wednesday.
