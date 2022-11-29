SCHS boys basketball

Social Circle’s Lamarius Jackson goes in for two of his game-high 31 points in the Redskins’ 73-70 win Saturday evening against Walnut Grove. Cassie Jones |MAK Photography

A Saturday matinee featuring two of Walton County’s best basketball teams from 2022 lived up to its billing at Social Circle.

Final Four finalist Social Circle got two big shots in the final 91 seconds to beat Walnut Grove 73-70.

