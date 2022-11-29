A Saturday matinee featuring two of Walton County’s best basketball teams from 2022 lived up to its billing at Social Circle.
A Saturday matinee featuring two of Walton County’s best basketball teams from 2022 lived up to its billing at Social Circle.
Final Four finalist Social Circle got two big shots in the final 91 seconds to beat Walnut Grove 73-70.
The win moves Social Circle, which finished 30-1 last season, to 2-0 on the new season. The loss dropped Walnut Grove to 1-3.
Redskins guard Lamarius Jackson did not have a hand in the two key shots that effectively won the game for his team, but he had the biggest overall game with 31 points.
“It was a great ball game,” Jackson said afterwards. “Our whole thing is to get shots and speed up the game. They did a good job of putting pressure on us.”
Jackson’s layup with 6:48 left put Social Circle up 62-54. Within three minutes, the lead was down to two. WG’s Marcus Smith hit a 3-pointer and Deston Christian followed with a basket to cut it to 66-64.
Christian got another basket to tie the game at 67. With 1:31 left, Social Circle regained the lead from a 3-pointer from DaShon Hyman.
Up 70-68 and under a minute, the Redskins tried to run some clock but were a little late getting going as the shot clock winded down to near zero. Phillip Baynes had no choice but let a shot fly from near the time-line but it found the net, like many before it, and the Redskins extended the lead to 73-68.
“The shot clock is new to us this year, so we just got to move faster with our people,” Jackson said. The Redskins made eight treys in the game.
Social Circle Coach Taylor Jackson credited both teams.
“This a testimonial that we have good players here in the county,” he said. “We had three football guys have less than a week to get ready for this. A.J. Vinson, Baynes and Hyman played almost 90 percent of the game with just four days of practice. Baynes hitting that shot near the end was big for us.”
Walnut Grove Coach William Witherspoon said the difference was Lamarius Jackson’s second quarter outburst.
“He let loose from a distance and he outscored our whole team in the second quarter. That was the difference,” Witherspoon said.
Social Circle entered the second quarter down 19-13. Jackson then lit things up for the Redskins. He made five 3-pointers and eight total baskets to score 22 of his 31 points.
The last was a 3-pointer at the first half horn to put the Redskins up 45-38.
Walnut Grove’s man defense managed to regain a slower pace and after three quarters, the score was 60-54.
Hyman finished with 16 points while Vinson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Walnut Grove was paced by Smith’s 23 points. Christian had 17 while 6-foot-10 center Alex Cannon had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Nick Tyre had 13 points.
Walnut Grove plays at Gainesville this Friday and will make its home debut Dec. 2 against North Oconee.
