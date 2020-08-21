Monroe Area came out hot, but couldn’t hold on to an early lead, as Social Circle rallied back to defeat the Lady Hurricanes 4-2 Wednesday night in Social Circle.
The Lady ’Canes came out swinging, literally, when Addalyn Perkins put the first pitch of the game through the 5-6 hole. Addison Ray also got on base before Maycee Stone doubled to right and drove in Perkins and Ray.
Social Circle answered in the bottom half of the first with a single by Aubrey Garrett that drive in Kaylyn Scaffe. The Lady Redskins tied the contest in the bottom of the second with a single by Alexa Wykoff that drove in Scaffe from third.
The Lady Redskins took the lead for good in the fourth with a double by Wykoff. Social added its final run of the contest in the sixth with a steal of home by Macy Langley.
Langley picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Redskins, pitching 4 2/3 innings with seven hits and two earned runs. For Monroe Area, Stone pitched a complete game with nine hits, one earned run and three strikeouts.
Stone, Perkins and Gracie Maddox each had two hits for the Lady ’Canes at the plate. Scaffe and Wykoff led the way for the Lady Redskins with two hits each while Tara Poole, Emma Swider, Garrett, Gracie Jones and Ana Allen had one hit each. Wykoff finished the contest with two RBIs.
Monroe Area returns to action Monday on the road against Prince Avenue Christian before opening region play against Franklin County on Tuesday.
Social Circle travels to Apalachee on Monday followed by the Lady Redskins’ first region contest at home against Lincoln County on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.