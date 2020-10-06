Monroe Area (3-1 overall) at Lakeside-Evans (1-3 overall)
The Hurricanes will travel to Evans, a suburb of Augusta, to face their highest classification opponent of the season in a final tune-up for the start of Region 8-AAA play the following week.
The Hurricanes will be heavily favored. By way of comparative scores, the Panthers lost by five touchdowns last Friday to Morgan County, a team the Hurricanes beat three weeks ago.
Monroe has leaned heavily on defense so far this fall as the offense has struggled to developed an identity. It’s margin of victory in three wins has been just 8 points and the offense is scoring just 18 a game, nearly 10 points less than last year.
Junior quarterback Selatian Straughter, who was third in the county in passing last year with over 1,600 yards, has fewer than 500 so far. Sophomore Alan Jones, who scored the winning touchdown in last Friday’s victory over Madison County, leads the team in rushing with fewer than 300 yards.
