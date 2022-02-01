The Walnut Grove boys are positioned to win their first region title in six seasons and just second in school history.
Heading into this week’s action, the Warriors were 17-4 overall and 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAA, a game ahead of Greenbrier, who handed them their lone league loss in mid-January.
Barring an upset, next Tuesday’s rematch at home against with Wolfpack will determine the top seed heading into the league tournament a week later at Jackson County.
Regardless of the outcome, both teams are favored to finish among the top two in the league, giving them both automatic bids to the state tournament.
The last meeting between the region’s best was a defensive struggle with Greenbrier winning 44-40. It was the fewest points in any game all year for the Warriors, who are averaging 66 game.
A season-high 22 turnovers didn’t help.
“We clearly didn’t do a very good job of taking care of the ball in that first game,” said Walnut Grove head coach Will Witherspoon. “They really put us on our heels by switching up their defenses, and they funneled everything inside to their big men.”
If they can limit their turnovers to something closer to their 13-a-game average, the Warriors should get more shots at the basket.
Six different players are averaging between 8 and 14 points a game this season including seniors Shawn Walker (14) and Demyron Williams (13) and sophomore Tyler Jewell (12).
Witherspoon’s Warriors have scored 70-plus points eight times this fall, including reaching 100 for the first time in school history last week in a win againt region opponent Johnson-Gainesville.
“We play an up-tempo game, so we get a lot of chances to score,” Witherspoon said. “And our guys have done a good job of taking advantage.”
Walnut Grove was scheduled to face Eastside last night and will travel to Apalachee High School on Friday before returning home for the decisive game against Greenbrier.
“You can’t assume anything in this region,” Witherspoon said. “Anybody can beat anybody. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t happy with where we are right now.”
Walnut Grove will then close out the regular season with region games against Greenbrier next Tuesday and a home contest against Clarke Central on Friday, Feb. 11.
Walnut Grove will then close out the regular season with region games against Greenbrier next Tuesday and a home contest against Clarke Central on Friday, Feb. 11.
The region tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 15.
