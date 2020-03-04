AMERICUS – Cinderella stories end one of two ways: Someone wins the prize and someone is just a little late in getting to the ball.
Loganville Christian Academy fell into the latter category in Saturday’s Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA basketball state championship game against The Heritage School, losing 53-52 to the defending state champion in a game that came down to the final shot.
Down 2 with just 1.2 seconds left on the clock, LCA’s Jordan Jackson made a move then pulled up near the 3-point line on the left side of the goal and took his shot. Jackson missed the shot, which was just inside the 3-point line, but he drew a foul that put him on the line shooting two with just 0.3 second left and a chance to send the game into overtime.
“If you would have told me at the start of the season that we’d be shooting to tie the championship game with .3 seconds left, I would’ve gladly taken that.”
And that’s just where the Lions were at the end. Prior to the foul Heritage had inbounded the ball with 1.2 second left but threw it, untouched, out of bounds so the Lions got the ball with the same time showing, under their own basket, which allowed Jackson to take the game tying shot before getting fouled.
Jackson drained the first foul shot and the Lion faithful went wild. LCA had gone 5-of-5 from the line, there was a very good chance the Lions could extend the game with Jackson’s next shot.
However, it wasn’t meant to be as Jackson’s second shot hit the back rim and bounced out.
“Jordan played great all night. Had it not been for the mid-range jump shots he was hitting, we’re not in a position to tie it at the end,” Davis said. “You can’t blame the kids for missing that last shot. If he hadn’t played as hard as he did the whole game we aren’t in that position.”
Davis said many observers figured LCA would lose by 15 to Heritage. After all, the Hawks were led by 6-foot-10 center Ebenezer Dowuona, who will play at North Carolina State next season.
“They (Heritage) were the heavy favorite and we gave them everything they wanted,” Davis said. “We wanted to double (Dowuona) as soon as he touched the ball. By and large we did that and found success. But quite honestly their point guard could shoot the lights out and hurt us a lot. We had to pick our poison.”
Larry Kennedy led Lions scorers with 18, while Jackson had 17 to round out his final game as a Lion.
LCA ends the season with a 17-6 record, winning eight of their last nine games.
“The guys worked really hard against a good team,” Davis said. “We played really well defensively, but were unable to get much done inside because of their two big players.”
But despite the heartbreaking loss, Davis was extremely proud of the way his team performed.
“How can we be disappointed?.” Davis asked. “We did all that we could do and that’s all you can ask of any team. We’ll hold our heads high and move forward.”
This was LCA’s last chance to capture a second state title in the Georgia Independent School Association. Next year the Lions will move to the Georgia High School Association.
Sports Editor Brett Fowler contributed to this report.