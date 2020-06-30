LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers and other Minor League Baseball teams will not play this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. The team never began its season, which was scheduled to start April 9.
2020 would have been the 11th season of Triple-A baseball in Gwinnett County.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner said.
“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
The Atlanta Braves also announced Tuesday they would be sending their “taxi squad” players to Coolray Field to practice. The taxi squad will be a group of roughly 30 players on the Braves’ expanded roster who can contribute to the major league club if injuries or other situations arise where a player would need to be called up.
It would also allow the team to play their top prospects, so they do not lose valuable developmental time.
Coolray Field will not be open to the public to maintain the highest standard of health and safety protocols for players and field staff.
“It’s obviously disappointing that we aren’t able to play a season this year at Coolray Field, but the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff is the number one priority of our organization,” said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English.
“While we may not have a Stripers season, we are still proud to host the return of baseball to Gwinnett with the Braves’ taxi squad team, and to continue to work toward 2021.”
Fans with questions about refunds, exchanges, or rolling their balance to the 2021 season can contact the Stripers at striperstickets@braves.com or by calling 678-277-0300.
