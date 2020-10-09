The depth of softball talent in Walton County was on full display Thursday as three local teams competed for their respective region titles, including an in-county matchup for the Region 8-AAAAA title.
Walnut Grove 3, Loganville 2 (Game 1)
The Lady Warriors clinched their first region title since 2015 after a hard fought 3-2 win over cross-county rival Loganville in Game 1 of Thursday’s double header with the Lady Devils.
“I told our girls coming into this game that we had the opportunity to do something we haven’t done in a while,” Walnut Grove head coach Steven Foster said. “Alan (Maddox) always has his girls ready and I knew they would be. We kind of kicked ourselves a little, we missed a few things offensively, but the way our girls battled at the end was big.”
Walnut Grove scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good thanks to an error that allowed Kennedy Votava and Kaitlyn Johnson to score and a crucial hit by Grayson Perry that drove in Tori Ramdhanie.
Perry finished the contest 3-for-4 at the dish while catcher Nova Wright also logged three hits in her four at bats.
Loganville got on the board first in the contest thanks to a 2-run homer by Sarah Glick in the bottom of the fourth.
Both Loganville’s Ashleigh Miles and Walnut Grove’s Emily Byers were dealing in Game 1. Both pitchers pitched complete games with Miles allowing 10 hits and two earned runs and four strikeouts while Byers gave up eight hits and two earned runs while recording two strikeouts. The loss dropped Miles to 14-6 on the season while Byers improved to 12-5 overall.
Walnut Grove 11, Loganville 6 (Game 2)
After a crushing defeat in Game 1 that saw the Lady Devils’ region title hopes dashed, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone if Loganville came out sluggish in Game 2. But Loganville still showed its offensive prowess in Game 2 by pumping out six runs on eight hits.
However, the combination of getting deep in the Loganville bullpen and Walnut Grove’s bats coming alive resulted in a 11-6 loss for the Lady Devils in Game 2.
Katie Plummer led the way offensively for Loganville in Game 2 by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored including a double in the bottom of the first. Brooklin Lippert Madison Keener, MC Sorrell, Glick, Avery Minix and Shelby Coffey each logged a hit for the Lady Devils.
For Walnut Grove, Perry and Wright stayed hot with both going 3-for-5 in Game 2. But it was Cassie Boatright that did the most damage with a 2-run homer in the third and another 2-run homer in the fifth.
Jenna Yeary picked up her fifth win of the year in the circle in Game 2. She gave up seven hits and no earned runs while striking out three batters.
Both Loganville and Walnut Grove will host the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. Walnut Grove will face the No. 4 out of Region 5-AAAAA while Loganville battles the No. 3 team out of the same region.
George Walton 8, Wesleyan 0
Taylor Tinsley is known best as George Walton’s fireball pitcher with a .263 ERA and 188 strikeouts on the season, but it was her bat that lifted the Lady Bulldogs past Wesleyan Thursday afternoon during the Area 4 A-Private championship game at Monroe Area High School.
With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Tinsley connected with a pitch and sent it flying over the centerfield wall for a grand slam that invoked the mercy rule against the defending Class A-Private state runner-ups.
In addition to Tinsley, Riley Wilson and Reign Williams each had one hit in the contest while Alana Griffith posted two hits. One of Griffith’s two hits was a double in the bottom of the fourth.
Tinsley picked up her 13th win of the season in the circle with the win over Wesleyan. She threw a one-hit complete game with 10 strikeouts to move to 13-0 on the season.
George Walton is now 21-1 on the year and will have a bye in the first round of the Class A-Private state playoffs.
