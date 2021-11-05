Monroe Area completed its second perfect regular season and clinched its second region title since head coach Kevin Reach took over the program in 2017 with a 35-21 win over Hart County Friday night at the Purple Pit.
As a result, it will enter the state high school football playoffs as a No. 1 seed out of Region 8-AAA, which secures home-field advantage through at least the first two rounds. They’ll open next Friday against North Murray, the fourth seed out of Region 6.
The Hurricanes (10-0, 5-0 Region 8-AAA) will certainly be battle-tested as they prepare to face off against some of the top teams in the state. Their region was the toughest in Class AAA this fall, with four teams being ranked among the top 10 at some point.
After beating Stephens County and second-ranked Oconee, both on the road, Monroe completed the sweep with the win over ninth-ranked Hart (8-2, 4-1 Region 8-AAA).
The Hurricanes stuck to a proven formula to secure the victory: a ferocious defense that’s among the stingiest in the state and a two-headed offensive attack that forces opponents to pick their poison.
It was a game of runs. Monroe scored its first two touchdowns over a six-second span in the first quarter. Hart responded with 21 unanswered, all in the first to take a 21-14 lead.
It was a stunning turn of events for the Hurricanes defense, which entered the game allowing just nine points a contest.
But they stiffened over the final three periods, shutting out the high-powered Bulldogs attack that was averaging over 40 points a game.
Meanwhile, the Monroe offense, behind the duo of junior running back Alan Jones and senior quarterback Selatian Straughter, scored on three of their first four second-half possessions to put the game out of reach.
Jones finished with 130 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns while Straughter ran 24 times for 144 yards for two scores. He completed just three passes, but one went for a touchdown.
The two also combined for three fumbles, two of which led to Bulldogs scores. But they were virtually unstoppable when they held onto the ball.
Each finished the regular season with over 1,200 yards rushing.
Trailing by a touchdown at the half, the Hurricanes took advantage of a Bulldogs fumble on the first play of the third quarter, which was recovered by Monroe defensive tackle Qwayvo Wortham at the Bulldogs 44.
Six plays later, Straughter sprinted around the right side for a touchdown to tie the score at 21.
With just over three minutes left in the third, Monroe took over at its own 44 and went the distance in 12 plays. After completing an 8-yard pass to Jeremiah Anderson on the first play, the Hurricanes stuck to the ground, including six runs by Straughter. He went the final 4 to put his team ahead for good.
Jones gave the Hurricanes some cushion with a 7-yard TD run with seven minutes left in the fourth.
From there, the defense stopped three consecutive fourth-down attempts by the Bulldogs to end any chances of a comeback.
The Hurricanes took the opening kickoff and moved 65 plays in 11 plays, all on the ground. Jones was the workhorse with nine carries for 48 yards, finished off with a 1-yard plunge for the score.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Hurricanes kicked a pop up to the right side, which the Bulldogs failed to cover. Instead, Monroe’s R.J. Ivey fell on the loose ball, setting his team up at the Hart 23.
From there, Straughter connected with Anderson streaking down the right sideline for the touchdown.
But it was all Bulldogs after that as they scored on three consecutive possessions, two set up by Straughter fumbles.
Hart’s first two touchdowns were scoring strikes from junior Austen Whitlock to senior wide out Malachi Kelley. The first went for 13 yards, ending an eight-play drive. The next, following Straughter’s first fumble, went 44 yards.
The Monroe quarterback turned the ball over again on the first play of the Hurricanes’ next possession, with the Bulldogs taking over at the Monroe 27.
Four plays later, senior running back J.L. Lackey bulled in from the 1-yard line. It would be all the points Hart would score.
After losing 16 straight to the Bulldogs, Monroe has now won the past six meetings.
