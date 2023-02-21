Of our six area basketball teams, four earned bids to the upcoming state tournament by winning their respective region tournaments.
Besides the honor of taking home a first-place trophy, they also get to host a first-round game, at least. Should they win their openers, chances are good they’ll be home in round two.
Sorry spring. The groundhog of hoops says you’re going to have to wait a few more weeks before you can take center stage.
Following up on an historic fall, in which five teams made the state playoffs and four hosted first-round games, this has already been a memorable basketball season. And the fun is just beginning.
Some of the results were expected, others were pleasant surprises, while at least one is shocking.
Given the number of multiyear starters coming back, Monroe Area was set up for a nice run. Maybe not a school-record-number-of-wins, back-to-back region titles, top 5 ranking type of run. But a good one, none the less.
But they’ve done all that with several goals still in front of them. Besides the talent, experience, and depth, the Hurricanes enjoy the one intangible that separates good teams from great ones.
The players genuinely care for each other and aren’t worried about individual accolades.
Mild surprise. Coming off outstanding seasons, both Social Circle and George Walton were slammed by graduation. Rebuilding campaigns were expected.
As for the Redskins, they’ve not been nearly as dominant. They’ve already lost 10 times heading into the state tournament, compared with zero this time last year. But none of that matters now, and they are playing some of their best ball of the year at the right time.
As for the Bulldogs, a move back to the Georgia Independent School Association made that the upcoming season difficult to predict. Certainly nobody would have guessed they would win 20-plus games for the first time since 2010, which was their last season in GISA before moving to the Georgia High School Association.
Both the Redskins and Bulldogs are legitimate state title contenders.
Shock. Under the circumstances, nobody would have thought any less of the Walnut Grove boys if they’d fallen flat. They were already having to replace the key starters off last year’s 23-win region champs.
Then their head coach volunteered to pull double duty and coach both the boys and girls teams.
When they ended 2022 with a 5-9 record, expectations couldn’t have been lower. But since the calendar turned to 2023, they won 11 of 14, including nine of 10 to earn a state berth.
If momentum matters, and it does, the Warriors could be sticking around for a while.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
