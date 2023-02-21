Monroe Area boys basketball

Monroe Area center Little Man Anderson tries to make a move in the post against Stephens County’s Anthony Harrison. Anderson had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the 55-51 Region 8-AAA Championship game Friday in Watkinsville. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Of our six area basketball teams, four earned bids to the upcoming state tournament by winning their respective region tournaments.

Besides the honor of taking home a first-place trophy, they also get to host a first-round game, at least. Should they win their openers, chances are good they’ll be home in round two.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.