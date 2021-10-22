One week after George Walton walked into the buzzsaw of Prince Avenue, it was Loganville Christian's turn as the Lions were shredded by the dominant Wolverines 55-0.
LCA dodged a game with Prince last year thanks to a timely case of COVID-19, but the Wolverines took payback with interest as they scored at will against the Lions on Prince’s Homecoming night.
After the Wolverines went up 7-0 early, the Lions mounted a good drive, only to stall out at Prince 39 and turn it over on downs.
One play later, however, the Wolverines fumbled it away into the hands of Josh Wilson for a turnover at the 49.
But the Wolverine defense stepped up and backed the Lions up with consecutive sacks, leading to a LCA punt.
One play later, the Wolverines were back in the end zone with a 41-yard touchdown pass.
A three-and-out by the Lions followed, only for the Wolverines to return the ensuing punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
After the Wolverines partially blocked the next punt, they took over at the Lions 15-yard line and scored on a touchdown pass to the end zone on the very next play.
The Wolverines converted on fourth-and-10 for their next, 26-yard touchdown pass.
Prince then intercepted the ball at the 25 to set up a 10-yard touchdown run two plays later.
The Wolverines capped off the half with a 22-yard field goal.
The damage in the second half was limited by the running clock, as well as the insertion of Prince’s backups and some miscues by same.
Josh Towns intercepted the ball on the Wolverines’ opening drive at the 15. Yet the Lions failed to move the ball and punted it only to the 20.
The Wolverines missed a 28-yard field goal, setting up another Lions attempt at a drive that went nowhere.
The next time, however, the Wolverines cashed in with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
With time slipping away, the Lions tried to mount a drive to reach the scoreboard at last but could not overcome the stifling Prince defense. They bobbled the snap on a punt, giving Prince the ball at the 13.
One play later, the Wolverines scored another touchdown.
With one second left, the Wolverines attempted a free kick from the Lions 42, only to see it bounce off the upright to end the game.
LCA (0-7 overall, 0-2 region) plays host to Athens Christian next week. Prince (8-1, 3-0) is idle.
