SOCIAL CIRCLE — In the middle of a mild hurricane of wind and rain, the Social Circle Middle School Redskins were able to dump and splash Loganville Middle into submission, defeating the Red Devils 20-16 for their first win of the season.
The Redskins scored first putting them up 6-0.
Late in the second quarter, the Redskins were driven back to their own goal line and eventually snapped it out of the end zone for a safety for the Red Devils.
Later in the second quarter the Redskins put up another score and went up 14-2 and took that lead into halftime.
“The conditions in the first half were not very good for either team, but the rain and wind is not what killed our drive and momentum,” Loganville head coach Dennis Truesdell said. “We made mistakes we don't normally make and it put us behind the chains and we struggled the entire game with that.”
In the second half, the Red Devils make a surge, receiving the ball and driving 64 yards for a touchdown to bring the score to 14-8. The drive was helped by a 52-yard run by Bryce Genske and a 7-yard touchdown reception from Genske to Izaiah Silvera.
However, the Redskins answered with a score of their own, pushing the lead back to 20-8.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils made another strong drive going 47 yards on nine plays for a Genske 6-yard touchdown run with Tyler Breedlove converting on the 2-point conversion to make it 20-16 with just over 3:38 remaining in the game.
The Red Devil defense was able to hold the Redskins and get the ball back for the Red Devil offense, but seven plays later the Redskins picked off Genske to secure the game.
Loganville has a bye week this week, but returns to action next week at home against rival Youth.
Social Circle travels to Putnam County this week in search of a second win on the season.
Carver 28, Youth 12
Carver picked up its first win of the season Saturday with a 28-12 rout of cross-county rival Youth.
The contest was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but rain pushed the game back to Saturday morning.
Carver is now 1-2 on the season and travels to Monticello this week.
Youth falls to 1-2 on the year and looks to bounce back on the road at Morgan County.
