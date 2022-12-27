Kids these days.
Kids these days.
It’s the recurring complaint of older generations. Whether it’s their music, clothes, beliefs, or strange fads, youngsters have driven their elders crazy over the years.
Our country has no hope if these are our future leaders, they surmise.
I’ll admit it. Having made that inevitable transition into senior citizen, I’ve had more than my fair share of complaints about kids these days.
But maybe more so than others, I have a chance to observe some of the up-and-comers in action. Spend some time watching them perform and chatting with them afterwards and your perspective changes and your faith in our future is renewed.
Such was the case the past few weeks as we at the Tribune compiled our All-County softball and football teams. Narrowing down the choice as player of the year in the two sports was agonizing. We could just as easily have thrown a dart at a list on the wall and still emerged with a viable candidate.
But instead, we poured over stats and games stories and used personal eye tests to make the tough call. Ultimately, Loganville swept the honors with Grace Kendrick in softball and Solomon Leslie in football.
Each helped lead their teams through outstanding seasons, “lead” being the operative word. More import than their individual performances was their leadership. Both exhibited humility and a team-first attitude.
A few examples are instructive.
When Loganville head softball coach Alan Maddox learned that his star pitcher had been named both region player of the year and Dugout Club pitcher of the year, his first call was to Kendrick’s mom.
“I knew she probably wouldn’t tell her,” Maddox reasoned.
And is wasn’t because of a sullied mother-daughter relationship but rather her reluctance to toot her own horn. Turns out, Kendrick’s great at performing in the limelight, just no so good at basking in it.
As for Leslie, after seven games, he was in the running to be the state’s top rusher in Class AAAAA. But early in a key region showdown against Clarke Central, he hobbled to the sideline and asked his offensive coordinator to put in his backup.
An injury from a week earlier was keeping him from giving his best, and he feared he was dragging his team down.
Such selflessness and consideration for the success of the team over the individual is what puts these two, and many others in our local area, head and shoulders above their peers.
It also gives me renewed hope for the future.
Kids these day.
