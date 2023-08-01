Before he arrived as the new head football coach at Loganville, Gene Cathcart sent a questionnaire to Red Devils assistant coaches, trainers, and other close to the program.
Included were a series of questions designed to get an insider’s opinion of returning players. The one person who was mentioned on every form was senior lineman Dylan Robbins.
“His parents could use that to build his resume,” Cathcart said. “To a person, it was unanimous that he was one of the best players and leaders on the team. They spoke of him in the most glowing terms.”
Besides his obvious size (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) and strength, it’s his selfless, team-first attitude that makes him most valuable.
“Having a player like him is huge,” Cathcart said. “When you have someone like that buy in to what you’re trying to do and really believe it in, the other younger players tend to fall in line.”
Robbins will be the anchor of an offensive line that will be key in helping a young set of skill players, including an entirely rebuilt backfield, get their feet under them. He can play any of the five spots, though he’ll mostly be at guard.
“He’s a physical run blocker,” Cathcart said. “But he runs so well and can get down field.”
He’ll also be counted on to pull double-duty on defense, where he’ll play on the interior. Last fall, he recorded 58 total tackles, including seven for losses and two sacks.
He also had an interception, a rarity for a lineman, in a win over Peachtree City.“He’s one of those throw-back guys,” Cathcart said. “He’s not an attention seeker or has a need to be in the spotlight. He just puts his head down and plays.
In addition to his prowess on the gridiron, he’s also a big part of the Loganville track and field team. He qualified for state in the shot and discuss last spring. He placed second in the shot with a toss of 53 feet, 5.5 inches, less than two feet off the winning throw.
Though Robbins needs a growth spurt to fit the mold as a Division I lineman, Cathcart believes he’ll be playing somewhere next fall.
“It might be I-AA or Division II or III, but somebody’s going to get themselves a good one,” Cathcart said.
