Editor’s note: This is the first of a two part column from Chris Bridges. The second part will run next weekend.
As we approach the new high school football season (in whatever form it may take) my mind drifts back in time to a different decade, a different era and in most ways, a different life.
It will be 32 years ago next month when I first wrote an article about a high school football game for a newspaper. Being on this beat for more than three decades has created a ton of memories.
That first article I wrote was actually a report on a preseason scrimmage my high school competed in.
It was the beginning of my senior year and one afternoon during a class titled “publications,” my teacher asked if anyone was interested in writing articles about the football games for the local newspaper. As I looked around the room, I didn’t see anyone volunteering so I put my hand in the air.
I was a manager for our football team and would be at all the practices and games anyway so I figured I would give it a try.
Growing up a sports fan, I read the sports writers for the Atlanta and Macon newspapers on a daily basis. “Heck, I can do this,” I thought.
My first story was not compiled on a computer. In fact, it wasn’t even written using a typewriter. I simply wrote a few paragraphs on a sheet of paper and then took them to the office of The Monticello News.
Before writing this column, I took out one of my scrapbooks and read that story again. To be honest, it was really nothing to write home about as they say. With no formal journalism training, all I really did was recap the scoring plays of the scrimmage and then ended the story with a sentence about the regular season opener the following week.
From that humble start, however, a tradition, as well as a passion, was formed. It has been a tradition that still continues more than three decades later. The passion still burns bright as well.
After graduating high school, the decision was made while at college freshman orientation to major in journalism. By chance the school I was attending had an outstanding journalism program and, as it turned out, the best teacher in the field in the state.
While writing for my college paper I continued to contribute articles about my high school alma mater back home. By this time, I was using a typewriter.
I had improved a great bit in a year’s time and now that I was receiving some actual training in journalism (how to compile and structure a story, etc.) the articles I submitted were much better.
In my three decades plus on the high school football beat I have covered programs both large and small. I have had the honor of working with some quality high school football coaches as well.
During the 1993 season I was able to cover Greene-Taliaferro High School as the Tigers won a state championship. Charles Winslette was already a coaching legend by this time and he was very helpful to a young sports writer who was in his first months as a professional.
Every question was answered. Winslette returned every phone message I left for him. When the team eventually won the state championship, it was a great honor for me to stand with numerous other writers from the area and interview the winning coach. When he moved to another school that offseason, I was the first reporter he called despite there being others at bigger papers in the area. I have never forgotten that.
I have covered high school football games from below Valdosta to the top of the state in the North Georgia Mountains.
I learned a great deal about football but about life itself from former Loganville High School coach Tommy Stringer who sadly passed away in 2018. I learned a great deal about football from him (as well as his assistants including current Monroe Area coach Kevin Reach.) More importantly I learned some lessons from him that went beyond the gridiron.
I have watched my high school alma mater Piedmont Academy under the direction of coach Rhett Farmer win two state championships on the football field.
In recent years I have been able to watch the nearby Bethlehem Christian Academy football program (with several players from Walton County) grow from infancy to a state playoff program.
I was given complete access to the Apalachee High School program by former head coach Shane Davis (now head coach at George Walton Academy) during the team’s 2009 undefeated regular season, region championship and eventual trip to the state quarterfinals. When that magical season ended, I hurt just as much as the team did.
Two assistant coaches also stand out in my mind. First, Stanley Allen and I had a working history dating back to our years in Covington when he was at Newton High School. Many days after practice we would sit in his office talking about football and life in general.
I still remember drawing up plays on the board in his office only to hear Allen tell me how they would never work. His death in recent years has been tough to accept. I miss seeing him at games and talking with him.
Second, former Apalachee offensive coordinator Joel Miller helped increase my knowledge of the game. Miller, who was part of the Wildcat coaching staff during the best seasons in school history, gave me insight into how to scout an opponent and formulate a game plan.
Miller helped me better understand the inner workings of football, something that non coaches typically don’t fully comprehend.
