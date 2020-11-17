George Walton (6-2 overall, 1-2 in 8-A Private) at Loganville Christian (2-5 overall, 0-1 in 8-A Private)
With last Friday’s loss to fourth-ranked Athens Academy, the Bulldogs lost a shot at finishing as runner-up in the region and earning a first-round home playoff game. Instead, they’ll settle for third place, thus avoiding having to play a region champion in the opening round.
But before that, they’ll wrap up the regular season with an historic showdown with Loganville Christian. It’ll be the first-ever meeting of the two local private schools on the gridiron.
Both teams previously were members of the Georgia Independent School Association. The Bulldogs moved to the Georgia High School Association in 2010 and the Lions finally completed the move this fall.
As expected, LCA has struggled with a transition complicated by the late addition of a new head coach and lost practice time to COVID-19. Then they were forced to drop two games because of a virus outbreak at the school.
George Walton would like to build some momentum and stay healthy at the same time before starting the postseason in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.