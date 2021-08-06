TOKYO — It was good enough for Jamaica to win a gold medal in the women’s 4x100-meter relay Friday night, but as soon as it had done that, each of the four women fixed their eyes on the video board at National Stadium and waited.
They wanted the world record — set at 40.82 seconds by the United States in 2012 — and when they were clocked at 41.02, the second-fastest time in history, they rejoiced at how close they had come by meeting one another near the finish line.
On their country’s independence day, the four women draped themselves in their home flag and embraced, celebrating the facts that their time established a national record and capped an utterly dominant performance in sprinting at the Tokyo Olympics.
They had arrived at the track one last time Friday night as heavy favorites. Three members of the team — Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson — swept the medals in the 100 meters, an event in which Thompson-Herah broke the 33-year-old Olympic record of Florence Griffith Joyner.
It would’ve taken a catastrophe Friday night for Jamaica to lose — maybe a stumble or a messy handoff — but it swiftly executed each leg and held off a push from the United States, which finished with silver in 41.45 as rising star Gabby Thomas couldn’t catch Jackson on the anchor leg. Britain took bronze in 41.88.
“We just wanted it as a team. We wanted a world record and an Olympic record,” Thompson-Herah said. “We still got a national record on independence day. There’s not more that we can ask for.”
The United States had entered Friday looking for a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event — it had won at six of the previous nine Olympics — but the Americans had no returners from the 2016 team that cruised in Rio de Janeiro.
Thomas, who won bronze in the 200 meters, was the only medalist in the lineup. The absence of Sha’Carri Richardson, who could not compete in Tokyo after testing positive for marijuana in June at the U.S. trials, didn’t help. Richardson had run the third-fastest time in the 100 this year at 10.72.
The Americans also had to adjust to not having a customary Olympic training camp because of the coronavirus pandemic. The quartet in the final — Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Thomas — had come together in the weeks before Tokyo to establish rhythm and chemistry.
“To be honest, I think that we just had to prove it,” Thomas said. “We weren’t able to have a training camp this year because of COVID. We couldn’t do relay practice. We couldn’t do relay handoffs. But we came together for practices, we trusted each other, we worked hard together. We even had to do some switching. We had other girls running the prelim, but we just kind of planned it, and it worked out because we had that trust.”
After the victory, there were rumblings of a potential protest by the Americans over a possible lane violation — no protest was filed — and a reporter informed the Jamaican quartet about the speculation.
“I don’t think they’re going to deny us on independence day,” Fraser-Pryce said, and eventually the four sprinters laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.