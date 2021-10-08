ATHENS — Clarke Central won its homecoming Friday night, beating Walnut Grove 40-7 in a Region 8-AAAAA high school football game.
The Gladiators got on the board early with a Cooper Evans 39-yard field goal, then Kahari Dean recovered a fumble to lead to a quick touchdown and a 10-0 lead.
Renaldo Faust II picked off a pass deep in Warriors territory, and Clarke added to its lead one play later, making it 17-0 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Walnut Grove got on the board early in the second quarter as Clarke Central dropped a punt, leading to a quick Warrior touchdown with 10:40 before halftime.
But 17-7 was as close as it got.
Cooper Evans booted in a 32-yard field goal, followed by a 15-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown by Lucian Anderson to put the Glads up 27-7 at halftime.
Bilal Jones returned an interception for a touchdown early in the third quarter and a 69-yard Nehemiah Jones touchdown run made it 40-7 early in the fourth.
Clarke Central is in sole possession of first place in Region 8-AAAA with a 4-2 overall record, 4-0 in region play.
Walnut Grove fell to 2-4 overall, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAA.
The Gladiators will be home on Friday night against Greenbrier (3-3, 2-1) while the Warriors will be off next week. Walnut Grove gets back in action Oct. 22 at Apalachee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.