Many people dream, or maybe worry, about their 15 minutes of fame, that brief moment in life when they are, for better or worse, thrust into the limelight.
For a local young lady, her brush with glory was considerably shorter, measured as it was in seconds.
Javianne Oliver has always been in a hurry. She became a local sensation on the track her freshman year of high school at Monroe Area. By the time she graduated, she had compiled a house full of state championship trophies.
She then moved on to the college level, where she won an individual national championship.
Finally, just eight years removed from picking up her high school diploma, there she was last Saturday, on the biggest stage of all, representing her country in the Olympics.
Her specialty is running really fast. At Monroe, she won titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In college, she was tops in the 60-meter dash.
In Tokyo, she was vying to become the fastest woman in the world, the unofficial title given to the winner of the 100-meter dash.
She reached the semifinals by placing second in her heat in the first round. Alas, in Saturday’s semifinals, she fell milliseconds shy of advancing to the finals.
It was a disappointing conclusion to her first Olympic appearance, though she’ll have a chance for redemption this week as a member of the U.S. 4x100 relay team.
But there was certainly no shame in falling short of her goal. The field ahead of her was historically fast.
Finishing in front of her were a trio of Jamaicans, who have had a stranglehold on the international scene, winning gold in the 100 in four consecutive Olympics.
This time, the 2016 champ successfully defended her title and set an Olympic record in the process. She was followed closely by her teammate, who’d also won gold in back-to-back games.
The record time was less than half a second better than Oliver’s best.
The mood was subdued in her hometown, which had gathered in hopes of seeing her make a run at gold, or at least silver or bronze. Downtown Monroe restaurants had opened early, and the weekly farmers market had transformed into a viewing party.
But the collective heartbreak for Oliver hardly overshadowed her amazing accomplishment. And it’s unlikely her dream ended.
Because the 2020 games had been postponed a year, the next Olympics are just three years away in Paris. Oliver will be a spry 29 years old, the same age as this year’s winner.
I’m guessing her experience this past week will serve as a springboard for better things in 2024.
