The battle for the Region 8-AAAAA softball title runs through Walton County in 2020.
Loganville hosts Walnut Grove for a doubleheader Thursday which will decide which team wins the region title. Loganville needs a sweep to claim the championship while Walnut Grove just needs to win one game thanks to the Lady Warriors’ 2-1 win over Loganville in Game 1 last month.
Loganville’s last region title came in 2018 in Region 8-AAAAA while Walnut Grove’s last championship was claimed in 2015 as a member of Region 4-AAAA.
Loganville cemented its berth in the title game with a sweep of Jackson County on Saturday.
Ashleigh Miles got the win in the circle in Game 1, throwing a complete game and allowing two hits while striking out eight. MC Sorrell led the Lady Devils offensively going 2-for-2 including a homer.
Miles picked up another win in Game 2 by going six innings and allowing six hits while striking out five. Offensively, Lindsey Parish was 2-for-2 with a 3-run home run. Katie Plummer also had two hits including a home run. Madison Keener was 4-for-5 with a double.
