Monroe Area in on the market for a new girls basketball coach after Brenda Hill-Gilmore stepped down earlier this month.
The school officially announced it was searching for a new girls basketball coach on Twitter Thursday morning.
"We would like to thank Brenda for her time and work at Monroe Area High school," Hurricanes athletic director Eli Connell said. "She has indicated to us that she would like to take some time away from coaching at this point in her career. We support her in her endeavors and are working hard to find the next girls basketball coach at Monroe Area High School."
Hill-Gilmore led the Lady ’Canes for three seasons and finished her tenure at Monroe with a 19-46 record including a state playoff appearance in 2019. She was named The Tribune's girls Coach of the Year in 2019.
The hiring of Hill-Gilmore in 2018 was a big splash in the pool of high school girls basketball. The longtime coach spent seven seasons at the helm of the Gainesville girls basketball program where she helped lead the Lady Red Elephants to multiple quarterfinal appearances. Prior to her stint at Gainesville, Hill-Gilmore coached for four years at Winder-Barrow High School where she compiled a 45-51 record including a 17-10 campaign in 2008-2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.