A total of 61 athletes, between relays and individual qualifiers, from Walton County earned spots in the Georgia High School Association’s state track championships thanks to top performances at their respective sectional meets.
In Class AAAAA, Loganville qualified five on the girls side and five on the boys side while Walnut Grove qualified one boy and two girls teams.
Walnut Grove’s girls relay team of Nariah Bowie, Grace Folds, Joy McLeod, Tori Ramdahnie, Abby Miller, Mikayla Cooper, Emma Folds and Jordan Ingram will compete in both the 4x100 and 4x400 events. Walnut Grove’s JT Rainey will represent the boys in long jump.
Loganville’s boys relay team of Austin May, Neto Okpala, Jzon Hawkins, Eric Jones, Jeremy Roopnarine and Logan Heller qualified in the 4x100 while Dozie Okpala qualified in the shot put, Koby Osgood qualified in the pole vault, Chase Ransom qualified in the discus and Ani Tesfaye qualified in the 3200.
For the Lady Devils, the relay team of Sophia Price, Alexis Hendrix, Abby Dawson, Leah Stewart, Hailey Allen, Chloe Walden, Laura Jessup and Jailin Herbert will compete in the 4x800. Herbert also qualified in the 800 meter. Additionally, Michelle Smith qualified in the discus throw, Grace Kaseba in the high jump and Kayley Bednarek in the discus.
In Class AAA, Monroe Area’s girls relay team of Addalyn Perkins, Ajiuna Upshaw, Caylie Bennett, Samara Hill, Ailayia Kelley and Adashia Upshaw will compete in the 4x400 meter relay. Ajiuna Upshaw also qualified in the 100 meter dash. Additionally, Te’yarah Lett qualified in the pole vault.
On the boys side, Alan Jones will compete in the high jump while Jayson Klimek will compete in the pole vault.
In Class A-Private, Loganville Christian qualified the sibling combo of Hunter and Riley Hampton. Riley Hampton will race in the girls 300 meter hurdles while her brother will compete in the 200 and 400 meter dashes.
For George Walton, Cale Fortunat will compete in the pole vault while David Lalaian qualified for the shotput and discus throw events.
On the girls side, the Lady Dawgs Relay team of Sarah Kate Bailey, Kierston Henderson, Allie Marler, Payton Stone, Madison Taylor, Claire McNulty, Avery Jesel and Charlie Jesel will compete in the 4x800 while Catherine Atkinson competes in the high jump.
In Class A-Public, Social Circle’s 4x400 team of Deon Colquitt, Dashon Hyman, Nicholas Pepper, Amarion Russell, Gabriel Soto and Marion Davis will compete as well as Petey Baynes who qualified for state in the high jump and 300 meter hurdles.
On the girls side, Julia Russell will be competing in three events. She qualified for the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter events.
The GHSA state championship meets are being held at various sites throughout the state and wrap up Saturday. Class AAAAA is being held at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium, Class AAA and Class A-Public at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany and Class A-Private at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.