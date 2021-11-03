It’ll be winner moves on, loser goes home in the second annual showdown between Walton County’s two private school rivals.
Because Region 8-A private features just five teams, only one league win will lock up a state playoffs berth. Both the Lions and Bulldogs are winless in the region and, between them, they have just a single victory overall.
In just its second season as a member of the Georgia High School Association, LCA has struggled as expected. The Lions have won just two of 14 and are winless in region play.
Meanwhile, GWA is suffering from a tumultuous off-season in which it lost its coach to resignation and several key players to transfer.
Both teams are giving up nearly 40 points a game. On offense, they have a combined six shutouts and are averaging eight points or less.
