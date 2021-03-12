Social Circle Lady Redskins – 8-1 Overall, 4-0 Region 8-A Public
The Lady Redskins are bolstering a vicious attack of freshman Peyton Brooks, junior Tess Preston and junior Taylor Wright.
They are on an eight-game winning streak and have scored 63 goals while only conceding 7.
The region schedule now gets harder with games against Lake Oconee Academy, Commerce and Towns County.
The Lady Redskins could have the potential to win Region 8-Private for the first time since 2016.
Social Circle Redskins – 5-2-1 Overall, 2-0 Region 8-A Public
The Redskins are still trying to figure out their best lineup, but have been steadily getting goals from seniors Christian Williams and Eric Taylor.
The Redskins now hit the toughest part of their region schedule in Lake Oconee Academy and Commerce. The Redskins need to beat Lake Oconee twice to win the Region.
George Walton Lady Dawgs – 2-7 overall, 2-2 Region 8-A Private
The Lady Dawgs are trying to find their stride. New faces coming back from the basketball court have helped boost the team in certain aspects; however there are still positions with inexperience.
Narrow losses to county foes Social Circle and Monroe Area have shown what the team is capable of, and a favorable region schedule going forward could see Lady Dawgs clinch a No. 3 or No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
George Walton Bulldogs – 4-4-1 Overall, 2-2 Region 8-A Private
The Dawgs showed some early promise upsetting Hebron Christian Academy, but suffered the loss of stud attacker, Ryan Joni in the win. Tying Social Circle was a good effort, but GWA led in the game and could have pulled out the victory.
A strong opening win vs. Region opponent Athens Christian has been followed by narrow loses to Athens Academy twice and cross county Walnut Grove.
Jani is back in the squad, and head coach Cody Brown will be trying to come up with the right formation and personnel in Region play. The Dawgs have enough talent to reach a No. 3 or No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.
Monroe Area Lady Canes – 3-5-1 Overall, 0-0 Region 8-AAA
The results have been split, but the talent and toughness is there for the Lady Canes.
Taylor Prince is continuing to produce goals, and the back line is strong enough to keep clean sheets.
A win over Oglethorpe County was a good confidence boost, but it has been followed up by narrow defeats to Morgan County and Social Circle.
A recent 3-1 win over George Walton will again raise the confidence level of the squad.
Region play opens vs. Stephens County on Friday, March 12. The Lady Canes should be looking to challenge for Region with Oconee County on March 26.
Monroe Area Canes – 3-5-1 Overall, 0-0 Region 8-AAA
A draw to Oglethorpe and a narrow loss to Monticello gave the Canes positive outlook before losing to Morgan County.
However, a dominant performance against McDonough followed by an upset of Social Circle brought back the confidence boost needed.
The ’Canes have mostly questions in their defense, but have shown they can score goals. How many is the big question to make it into the playoffs. Just two Region wins could likely lock in a No. 4 seed and a state playoff berth.
Loganville Lady Red Devils – 5-4 Overall, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA
Region has started tough for the Lady Red Devils. Going to penalty kicks against both Clarke Central and Walnut Grove, ultimately to be on the losing end.
Harder games are coming against Eastside, Johnson, Apalachee and Jackson Co. before ending with Greenbriar.
The Lady Devils need to find at least three wins for a chance to get into state playoff this season.
Loganville Red Devils – 1-7 Overall, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA
Coach Rob Silver put forth a tough non-region schedule, and thinks the team is coming into their stride after a huge cross town victory over Walnut Grove.
The Red Devils are primed to take on region favorites Johnson and Apalachee. If LHS can manage to beat Eastside, Jackson Co. and Greenbriar, the Red Devils could be looking at a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the state playoffs.
Walnut Grove Lady Warriors – 6-3-1 Overall, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA
After a tough game against No. 2 ranked Eastside, the Lady Warriors have the potential to finish as high a No. 2 in the region heading into the state playoffs.
A critical victory against cross-county rival Loganville has the Lady Warriors primed for their next region games vs. Clarke Central and Greenbriar.
The back half of Walnut Grove’s schedule includes Johnson, Apalachee and ending with Jackson County.
Walnut Grove Warriors – 1-8-1 Overall, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA
The Warriors are trying to find their best form. Lopsided defeats followed by narrow loses have plagued the season so far.
A surprising win vs. George Walton was a good confidence boost, but a humbling loss to Loganville has the Warriors facing a hole and a mountain to climb. If the Warriors can find three wins in region play, they could squeak into the GHSA playoffs as No. 4 seed.
Clarke Central and Greenbriar are next up for Walnut Grove, follow by Johnson, Apalachee and Jackson County.
Loganville Christian Lady Lions – 3-3 Overall, 1-1 Region 8-A Private
Coach Jimmy Ernst has found a strong formation and personnel to contest with the remainder of their Region schedule.
Another game against Athens Christian should boost morale to head into matchups with foes George Walton, Prince Avenue and Athens Academy on the back end of their game schedule.
If the Lady Lions can find three wins, they could secure a No. 4 spot in GHSA playoffs.
Loganville Christian Lions – 1-3-1 overall , 1-1 Region 8-A Private
The Lions are still trying to figure out how all the pieces fit together under coach Chris Bruno. Another upcoming region game against Athens Christian may help the confidence before playing against George Walton, Prince Avenue and Athens Academy.
The Lions will likely need some help to secure a playoff spot, and upsetting one of the next three would be huge in their bid for the playoffs.
