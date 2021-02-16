Loganville and Walnut Grove combined to finish with four state placers in Saturday’s Georgia High School Association Class AAAAA traditional state wrestling finals at the Macon Centreplex.
Brian Stratford of Loganville finished the highest by placing second in the 220-pound weight class, losing by fall to Cass’ Noah Hoffmeier in the championship bout.
Stratford’s teammate Jackson Herman finished fourth in the 170-pound weight class behind Starr’s Mill’s Ethan Kasler. Kasler defeated Herman by a 9-3 decision in the consolation finals.
Walnut Grove finished with two third-place finishers in Jonathan Paramore and Jacob Helms. It was the highest finishes ever for any Walnut Grove wrestler in the traditional tournament.
Paramore defeated Southwest DeKalb’s Jerrel Baskins by a 11-6 decision in the 182-pound consolation finals.
Helms picked up the major in a 15-5 win over Whitewater High’s Spencer Field in the 160-pound consolation finals.
Other top-10 finishers for Walnut Grove included Jack Ponder, Haidyn Luttrell, Skyler Jones and Kale Griswell.
Other top 10 finishers for Loganville included Jason Eligwe and Dylan Ford.
Walnut Grove finished ninth in the final team standings with 86 points, 12 points ahead of Loganville. The Red Devils finished in 11th place with 74 points.
