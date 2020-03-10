The Georgia High School Associations’ newest sport has a bit more of an outdoor flair to it than the rest of the sports offered by the association.
GHSA recently partnered with FLW and The Bass Federation to make bass fishing a sanctioned high school sport. Georgia is fifth state to partner with the FLW and TBF to offer the sport beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, joining Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi.
“We are excited to partner with FLW and TBF for the addition of bass fishing as an official activity for the Georgia High School Association,” GHSA associate director Kevin Giddens said. “With the growth of youth bass fishing, we are proud to offer this activity for student anglers enrolled in our member schools and to provide them with the opportunity to win a Georgia High School Association State Championship. We look forward to seeing who will hoist the first championship trophy in the spring of 2021. We thank FLW and TBF for their vision and promotion of high school fishing.”
The sport is co-ed, allowing both boys and girls to compete with each other. There is also no designated season for bass fishing, allowing for students to compete year-round in GHSA sanctioned events and non-sanctioned events. The GHSA will hold four state qualifying tournaments held in different areas of the state beginning in January of each year with the state championship to be held in March or April. The schedule will be published every July/August of the new school year.
“High school fishing is an incredible way for schools to connect with students,” FLW Vice President of Operations Dave Washburn said. “It instills a sense of pride and belonging that so many students are missing today. It gives students a reason to get good grades and provides a competitive outlet for those who may not have the opportunity in other sports. The positive impact it has on tens of thousands of students each year is immeasurable, and we are proud to work in partnership with TBF and GHSA to provide this opportunity to students throughout Georgia.”
FLW, headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits. Its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe.
TBF is the nation’s largest and oldest organized grassroots fishing, youth and conservation organization and a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. TBF-affiliated state federations and member clubs conduct more than 20,000 events each year and have provided a foundation for the entire bass fishing industry for nearly 50 years.
A special kickoff tournament – the GHSA Cup – will be held for GHSA-member schools March 21 at Lake Oconee in Buckhead, Georgia. The free event will be held at Sugar Creek Marina and is open to all Student Angler Federation teams at GHSA-member schools in Georgia. All teams must register online at HighSchoolFishing.org by 8 a.m. on March 18. SAF membership, which is $25 per student per year, includes both FLW and TBF membership and provides all team insurance. Every student also receives a digital subscription to FLW Bass Fishing magazine and access to online training courses from TBF.
“The Student Anglers Federation is honored that GHSA has chosen to partner with us and our partners in fishing at FLW to help conduct and promote High School Fishing to their student body as an official sport,” TBF President Robert Cartlidge said. “History has shown us again and again that the high school fishing program can turn a young student’s grades and life around. So together with GHSA, FLW and TBF/SAF if we can do that with just one young person anywhere in Georgia, and at the same time give all Georgia students a reason to get outside into the outdoors, then the program will be a success in my opinion.”