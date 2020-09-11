WALNUT GROVE — A late field goal gave redemption to Youth Middle kicker Zach McDaniel while also giving the Warriors their first win of the 2020 season.
McDaniel’s 28-yard field goal gave Youth a 16-14 win over Jasper County Middle School after a tight game. McDaniel nailed his first point-after try of the day after an Emadd Howard rushed for a 63-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-6 lead.
Youth's held on to the lead going into the half, but the hurricanes were able to break one long TD run to make it 14-7 early in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Howard had a big return which set up the Warriors on the Hurricanes 49. Desmond Parker broke off a run of 25 yards and three plays later Howard scored his second touchdown from 25 yards out. However, McDaniel’s PAT was no good, leaving the Warriors down 14-13 with just over three minutes left to play.
Jasper County had no answer for the Warrior defense as Porter Moore and Parker both had tackles for losses, forcing a Hurricane punt. The snap on the punt sailed over the Jasper County punter’s head and was recovered by Boozer, setting up the Warriors on the 11-yard line.
Youth was unable to punch it in and line up for the field goal attempt on fourth down at the 11 yard line. McDaniel nailed the kick with 51 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Warriors the lead and eventually the win over the Canes.
“When we had that break on their punt, I told my offensive coordinator that all he has to do is call run plays, (and) if we don’t score we can kick it for the win,” Warriors head coach Matt Bradley said. “Zach told me he was good from 32 out for the day. As soon as fourth down came, he ran to me wanting the opportunity to win it for us.
“What a finish, great fight and resilience from us to overcome lots of mistakes. I’m super proud of our guys.”
Youth (1-1) faces cross-county rival Carver next week.
Loganville
The Loganville Middle Red Devil football team fell 16-12 Wednesday in a hard-fought game against Putnam.
The Red Devils busted through first, scoring the only touchdown in the first half after Ahmed Souare picked off Eagles quarterback Brixton Woodall and returned it 20 yards to the War Eagle 15-yard line. Four plays later, Souare capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion failed and the Red Devils took a 6-0 lead into the half.
On the Red Devils’ opening possession of the second half, the first four plays for the Red Devils resulted in a loss of 26 yards, pushing the Red Devils back to their own 15-yard line. But on third-and-36, Bryce Genske hooked up with Tyler Breedlove for an 85-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion failed, and the Red Devils led 12-0.
Late in the third, Putnam County got on the board when Woodall connected with Rashod Daniel for an 18-yard score with Mark Watkins converting the 2-point conversion to cut Loganville’s lead to 12-8
On the next series, the Red Devil offense failed to produce a first down and was forced to punt. The War Eagles proceeded to drive down the field and punch it in on a Woodall 12-yard TD run and a Watkins 2-point conversion to give the War Eagles a 16-12 lead.
The Red Devil offense drove down the field and gave the Eagles a scare after Hannah connected with Luke Culbertson and Breedlove getting the ball down to the War Eagle 30-yard line. But the clock ran out on the Red Devils’ incomplete desperation pass attempt and the War Eagles went away with the victory by a score of 16-12.
With the loss, the Red Devils evened their record to 1-1 on the season. Loganville looks to bounce back next week against Social Circle.
