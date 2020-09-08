Two years ago, George Walton traveled to Macon and handed Stratford its biggest loss in the history of the longtime rivalry, the first game in which both were members of the Georgia High School Association.
The Bulldogs will return to the scene of that 35-0 win Friday, but in a much different situation.
In 2018, GWA was deep and experienced while the Eagles were facing a rebuilding season. However, this time, the roles have been switched.
Stratford returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have one of their younger teams in years, particularly on offense where they have just one starter back on offensive line and had three freshmen in the opening lineup last Friday night.
Most notably, GWA led off with freshman Gavin Hall at quarterback.
The youngsters got off to a spectacular start in an impressive 35-7 win over Social Circle at home last week. But they’ll be hitting to road for the first time this week.
“We’ll have to learn real quick how to travel and the expectations that go with it,” GWA head coach Shane Davis said. “We’ll be relying on our juniors and seniors who’ve been there and know what it’s like.”
Those upperclassmen played a huge role in last week’s win. The Bulldogs trio of running backs — seniors Jackson Ellerbee and Jake Whitten and junior Laythan Folgman — combined for over 200 yards in one half of play to build a three-touchdown lead at intermission. Senior linebacker Bradyn Sorrow then put the game away early in the third when he returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Check out the rest of this week’s high school football action.
Monroe Area (0-1 overall) at Walnut Grove (0-1 overall)
For the first time since Kevin Reach took over as the Hurricanes head coach in 2017, his team enters Week Two still looking for a win.
Last Friday’s heart-wrenching overtime loss to cross-county rival Loganville was Monroe’s first season opening loss in three years. They’ll need to move on quickly as they face another intense rivalry game, this time on the road against a team desperate for a victory.
Walnut Grove, hoping to earn its first season-opening win in five years, lost what appeared to be a winnable game by 32 points to New Manchester, a last-minute addition to the schedule. The Warriors managed just one score, a 29-yard run by Chad Walden late in the first half, and gave up numerous big plays, including scores of 43 and 47 yards before intermission.
Walnut Grove obviously has a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball over the next two weeks before Region 8-AAAAA play begins.
They’ll be big underdogs to Monroe. Despite its loss, the Hurricanes showed flashes of explosiveness on offense and led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.
But the defense, which had held the Red Devils scoreless for most of the game suddenly turned porous late in the game, and allowed several explosive plays, particularly through the air.
Social Circle (0-1 overall) at Providence Christian (0-1 overall)
That Social Circle lost its season opener to George Walton Academy wasn’t surprising. But what was shocking was the magnitude of the defeat.
The Redskins gave up numerous big plays on defense and fell hopelessly behind early. Meanwhile, despite returning several key players, the offense couldn’t generate any consistency and had less than 100 total yards before a meaningless scoring drive late in the game.
Fortunately, Social Circle and its new head coaching staff has a chance to regroup against a struggling program Friday night.
Entering its seventh full varsity season, Providence has won just eight games. Under their third head coach, the Storm opened the new season with a 20-16 loss to GHSA newcomer Loganville Christian.
Chances are, the Redskins will be more focused on improving themselves than out-scheming their opponent this week.
On defense, Social Circle allowed five plays of 30 yards or more. The only time they stopped GWA’s first-team offense was on the opening series and on a pair of turnovers late in the first half.
Offensively, quarterback Logan Cross, who was the county’s second leading passer last fall, managed just 69 yards against GWA. Eric Taylor, the 2019 county receiving champ, had just three catches for 13 yards.
