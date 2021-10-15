Loganville Christian celebrated Homecoming Friday night, but the postgame celebration was held by Athens Academy as they steamrolled the Lions 44-10.
The Spartans started quickly, holding the Lions to a three and out on the opening possession, then driving 45 yards in less than a minute to go up 7-0 on a 14-yard quarterback keeper.
The Lions responded with a long drive of their own, as Josh Ruder completed pass after pass from his back foot under pursuit to reach the 1-yard line before punching it in on a quarterback sneak.
The Spartans raced down the field again, only to stall out in the red zone and settle for a 31-yard field goal.
The Lions mounted another drive into Spartan territory, only to see it snuffed out by an interception at the 15.
But the Spartans fumbled it several plays later and Carter Woods fell on it at the 22 to regain the ball.
This set up a short Lions drive that culminated in a 31-yard field goal by Andrew Wengryn.
The tie didn't last long, however, as the Spartans blitzed down the field to score on a 4-yard run.
The teams traded punts to start the third quarter, but the Spartans soon found a groove, driving down the field to increase the lead by two scores after a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Lions, looking for a spark, instead fumbled the handoff and fumbled it to the Spartans inside the 30. But the Spartans couldn't hang on long, fumbling it back to the Lions just two plays later.
It wouldn't matter, however, as they punted it away shortly after.
The Spartans capitalized in three plays, scoring on a 1-yard run.
They'd do it again just one drive later, this time scoring from 4 yards out, then again from 1 yard out on the next possession. The Lions blocked the extra point on the latter for one of their few positive plays of the second half.
The Lions travel to Prince Avenue next week.
