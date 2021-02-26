Editor’s note: High school soccer season in Walton County is in full swing. Prior to the start of the season, The Tribune sent out a questionnaire to all 12 local coaches in an effort to generate previews. Not all coaches responded to the survey. Below are the results of those surveys formatted by Correspondent Joey Logan and Sports Editor Brett Fowler.
Social Circle Redskins
Coach: Jim Corasaniti (Second season)
Last season: 4-4-1
Key returners: Defender Kurtis Cates (Sr.), Midfielder Eric Taylor (Sr.), Forward Christian Williams (Sr.)
Key newcomers: Midfielder/defender Aaron Aune (Sr.), Forward Aidan Garner (Jr.)
Team strengths: Returning top goal scorer Christian Williams and creative attacking midfielder Eric Taylor is a good start, but other new players will have to contribute to the attack as well as defensively. Senior and Captain Kurtis Cates will command from the back line, with new teammates next to him with minimal varsity experience.
Areas to improve: Last season, the Redskins struggled to finish games, often conceding late goals. The focus needs to be on keeping results, especially in Region play.
Outlook: Last year’s 2020 squad was full of seniors with experience and success, after coming off a 2019 Region 8-AA championship and a Sweet 16 loss to Pepperell in the GHSA playoffs. Notable opponents with some history are Greene County and Lake Oconee Academy, but new foes such as Commerce (Tigers), and Lincoln County (Red Devils) will provide different challenges this season.
Social Circle Lady Redskins
Coach: Heather Richardson (Fourth season)
Last season: 4-5
Key returners: Midfielder Tess Preston (Jr.), Defender Taylor Wright (Jr.), Midfielder/defender Mayson Aenchbacher (Sr.)
Key newcomers: Defender Rory Stowe (Jr.), Forward Peyton Brooks (Fr.)
Team strengths: The Lady Redskins are a solid group of seniors and juniors who have developed chemistry over the last 3 years. The girls are committed and focused on working hard to have a successful season. Lots of young talent on the JV team as well and looking forward to their development.
Areas to improve: Goalkeeping is one area that could be improved, but our starter is getting experience every game.
Outlook: The Lady Redskins are excited and focused on this season as last year ended so abruptly. They are getting back at it and taking every precaution to have a safe and successful season.
George Walton Bulldogs
Coach: Cody Brown (Third season)
Last season: 2-4
Key returners: Striker Robby McGoldrick (sr.), Midfielder Nico Eberhart (Sr.), Centerback Trae Adkins (Jr.)
Key newcomers: Midfielder Ryan Jani (Sr.)
Team strengths: “We have a good mix of young and old, seven seniors that all will be big leaders this year on and off the field, going forward we return all of our goal scorers from last season. So our attack should be a strong piece of our team.”
Areas to improve: “We have some young guys that will get a lot of playing time, so them getting time to grow into the high school game will be big through the year. They have the skill, we just have to put two and two together.”
Outlook: “I am very excited about this year. We ended last season with two straight wins against region opponents, and returned a lot of our strengths. The kids are chomping at the bit to get back on the field and start the season off on a big way. With covid still looming we know the importance only continuing to stay safe, while working hard to make sure we are ready for a long and successful season.”
George Walton Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Sara Smith (Third season)
Last season: 2-4
Key returners: Midfielder Sara Bryan (So.)
Key newcomers: Midfielder Allie Marler (Fr.)
Team strengths: Backline is young but a strong fortress. Some key basketball players missing including a forward and another creative midfielder to boost the attack.
Areas to improve: At the moment, goals are hard to come by. The girls are working hard on connecting from the midfield to the attacking phase of play.
Outlook: Looking to hold their own in Region play with the addition of some new teams. The addition of Athens Christian and Loganville Christian will add some familiar opponents, but most likely not formidable ones. Heavy favorites remain with Athens Academy, but the moving out of Hebron Christian and Providence Christian to a different region does allow for a clearer path to the playoffs.
Loganville Christian Lions (Survey not returned)
Boys Coach: Chris Bruno (Second season)
Last season: 1-2-1
Girls Coach: Jimmy Ernst (Fourth season)
Last season: 3-2
Outlook: The girls are fielding a veteran squad led by juniors Haley Herron and Katherine Owen. The boys have some experience as well and will look to make a splash by surprising some teams this season.
Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes (Survey not returned)
Boys Coach: Andy Hudson (Second season)
Last season: 1-6
Outlook: On the boys’ side, juniors and sophomores will have to step into big roles. Monroe Area is having a change in the Region 8 3-A with Hart County and Oconee County moving down. Heavy favorites Morgan County are no longer in AAA (moved to 4A) so there may be an opening for Monroe to possibly sneak into the GHSA playoffs.
Monroe Area Lady Purple Hurricanes
Boys Coach: Micky Folsom (Fifth season)
Last season: 6-1
Key returners: Striker Taylor Price (Sr.), midfielder Shelby Oaks (Jr.), defender Zoe Graham
Key newcomers: Midfielder Natalee Studdard (Fr.), midfielder Morgan Graham (Fr.), centerback Riley Cabot (Fr.)
Team strengths: “Our team has a strong defensive line, and aggressive strikers who want to score. These athletes are also dedicated teammates who have bonded together to bring out the best in each other in these tough times.”
Areas to improve: “We have many areas to improve, as every team does, but some improve stringing passes together, moving to open space, and communication. We work on these areas in practice, and will continue to do so to improve our season outlook.”
Outlook: “If we work hard and continue to grow as a team, we are looking for a couple of region wins and hopefully a successful post-season run. The girls have set the goal to make it to state playoffs, and as coaches, we will do everything we can to make that dream come true for them.”
Loganville Red Devils
Coach: Robert Silver (Eighth season)
Last season: 2-3-1
Key returners: Midfielder Jose Medrano (Sr.), goalkeeper Race Parker (Sr.) defender Nicholas Dixon (Sr.), Cooper Tafelski (Sr.), midfielder Alex Rodriguez (Jr.), Centerback Tyler Cunningham (Jr.), Dylan Persinger (So.)
Key newcomers: Adrian Salmeron (Fr.)
Team strengths: “Our midfield vision and potential is very strong with this group and our goalkeeping is solid.”
Areas to improve: “The goals of our coaching staff for this team this season is to work hard, play hard, get better each day and have fun.”
Outlook: “This crew is hard working and fun to be around and willing to put in the hard work necessary to reach their potential as they face a very tough schedule both in our region and non-region games as we face many much larger schools.”
Loganville Lady Red Devils
Coach: Blakelee Linder (First season)
Last season: 6-2-1
Key returners: Defender Shelby Pyre (Sr.), forward Elizabeth Barnhart (Jr.), forward Cadence Pirkle (Jr.)
Key newcomers: Defender/midfielder Savannah Sauce (Fr.), midfielder/Forward Hailey Balanott (Fr.)
Team strengths: “We have a great group of girls who have been playing together for a couple years. Last year we were able to score pretty consistently and with the group of returners we plan for this to continue into this season.”
Areas to improve: “During this preseason, we have spent time working on possession. We would like to improve in this area throughout the season and control the game more effectively.”
Outlook: “I am very excited for this season. With our new region and non-region games, our schedule is challenging but we are looking forward to playing these programs and progressing throughout the season. These girls are excited to be back on the field together and are looking forward to the season.”
Walnut Grove Warriors (Survey not returned)
Coach: Michael Walshe (Second season)
Last season: 2-3
Outlook: Cross-town rivals of Loganville, the Warriors struggled to finish games last season. With a veteran lineup of mostly juniors and seniors, can they put all the pieces together quickly? More questions will be how they will handle their new Region opponents with the addition of very talented schools such as Apalachee, Eastside and Jackson County.
Walnut Grove Lady Warriors
Coach: Nicole Greene (Seventh season)
Last season: 3-3
Key returners: Midfielder Reese Kerlin (Sr.), goalkeeper Molly Mitchell (Jr.), midfielder Olivia Wolff (Jr.) defender Emma Hodges (Jr.)
Key newcomers: Defender Kate Hamby (Jr.)
Team strengths: The Lady Warriors communicate on the field very well, move the ball up and down the field exceptionally well, and have loads of stamina to outrun the opposition.
Areas to improve: The squad is young, so integrating players into the squad and their roles and getting them up to the speed of varsity level soccer.
Outlook: The return of a large number of experienced players combined with young, hungry new players is creating a strong competitive atmosphere at every position. Hopefully this blend will push the team far into the postseason after a tough Region 8-AAAAA schedule.
