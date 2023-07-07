On his way out the door this past spring as Loganville Christian Academy’s head football coach, Tim Wellmaker made an interesting statement.
“I believe with the right scheduling, the program can get back to winning,” he was quoted as saying.
On his way out the door this past spring as Loganville Christian Academy's head football coach, Tim Wellmaker made an interesting statement.
"I believe with the right scheduling, the program can get back to winning," he was quoted as saying.
Not being a mind reader, I can’t say for certain what the former Lions leader was suggesting. But if I’m guessing right, he might be on to something.
Except for a brief stretch, from 2014-15, when the Lions won 18 games over two seasons and a region title, the program has never been able to sustain a high level of success. In fact, those were the program’s only winning seasons.
In the seven seasons since, they’ve totaled just 20 victories. They’ll open the 2023 campaign with their fourth head coach during that stretch.
Nathan Murphy arrives with an impressive resume and is saying all the right things as he prepares to try and make his mark on the program.
Like everyone before him, it’ll be his first shot as a head coach. Because of its history, LCA has little or no chance at hiring an established head coach with a winning track record.
Of course, convincing Nick Saban or Kirby Smart to coach the Lions is no guarantee of success, although they’d likely attract some five-star talent.
All that being said, LCA might consider a drastic measure to give the football program a chance to get off the ground.
To wit, playing a non-region schedule.
The Lions spent two years as a member of the Georgia High School Association and played in one of the state’s toughest regions. They were clearly in over their heads.
Last year, they joined a dozen other private schools in returning to the Georgia Independent School Association where, at least perceptionally, the competition is more manageable.
They lost eight games by an average of four touchdowns.
When playing a region schedule, usually about half of your games are locks since you have to face everyone in your league. I’d refer you back to LCA’s two seasons in GHSA as to why that could be problematic.
Playing a non-region schedule frees a program to pick and choose who it wants to face. They can schedule programs who might be struggling, maybe even playing a non-region slate themselves.
It’s not unprecedented. Several schools, notably Johnson of Gainesville and Cross Keys of Atlanta, have opted to step back and regroup.
You could argue that failure builds character, and in most cases it does. But after a while, it can beat you down when there is seemingly no end to it.
In the case of the LCA football program, I think a better adage is that success breeds success. Stepping back and playing a non-region schedule might be the best way to start the process.
