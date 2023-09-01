The long-awaited home debut for the 2023 Loganville High School football team did not go as planned for Red Devil faithful.
Peachtree Ridge (3-0) scored early and often in the first half on its way to a dominant 40-14 win.
LHS (1-2) will host Apalachee High School next Friday.
Trailing 34-0 at halftime, the Red Devils struck quickly in the second half on an 80-yard pass from Brody Hannah to Tyler Breedlove. Devin Pugh added the PAT.
Peachtree Ridge quickly answered on a 15-yard keeper by Darnell Kelly, who finished with a big night.
Olani Francis scored a 20-yard touchdown for LHS with 5:02 remaining in the contest. Pugh added his second PAT.
The Lions took the game’s opening possession and effectively marched 65 yards on eight plays. The drive was capped by a 15-yard pass from Kelly to Tyeion Cofied with 8:52 left in the opening quarter.
A quick three and out and a short punt by LHS gave Peachtree Ridge the football back at the Red Devil 27.
The Lions connected on a 27-yard pass for a score on third down but a holding call took away the would-be touchdown. Peachtree Ridge was then forced to punt.
LHS moved into Peachtree Ridge territory on its second series but was eventually forced to punt.
The Lions needed just two plays to reach the end zone again on a 29-yard pass from Kelly to Abernathy. The PAT try failed, however, to leave the score at 13-0 with 3:24 remaining in the opening quarter.
The tough first quarter continued for the Devils as another three and out set in motion another quick score by Peachtree Ridge. The Lions needed just two plays to cover 55 yards. Sedrick Addison handled all of the yardage to give his team a three-score advantage in the final minute of the opening quarter.
Needing a score to remain in the game, LHS moved to the Lion 10-yard line before turning the football over on downs.
The change of possession resulted in another scoring drive for PRHS on a 1-yard connection from Kelly to Abernathy.
A final first half scoring connection from Kelly to Abernathy, this one from 10 yards out, made it 34-0 at half.
Kaleb Raines, Bryce Genske, Dylan Robbins, Caden Palmer and Julian Tweedy led the LHS defense. Genske had an interception late in the first half.
