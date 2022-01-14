After a lengthy process that saw multiple private schools exit back to the Georgia Independent School Association, the Georgia High School Association has final finalized its reclassification for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
The GHSA Executive Committee voted to ratify the reclassification for the upcoming school year and officially eliminating the split between public and private schools in Class A. The GHSA has held separate public and private championships for Class A schools since 2012.
Instead, Class A will be divided into two divisions regardless of public or private: Division 1, which is comprised of the largest Class A schools and Division 2, which will be home to the smallest schools in the GHSA. The mass exodus also meant changes to Class AA and AAA. Now, the 3.0 multiplier has been applied to all schools, bumping some schools into higher classifications.
Ratification of Class A, Division 1 was approved 64-2 and Class A, Division 2 was approved 65-1. All other classifications were approved unanimously.
Reclassification drastically changed the playing field for local schools, with all four GHSA affiliated school now residing in a different classification. Both George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy have previously announced they will leave the GHSA for the GISA and its new affiliate league called the Georgia Independent Athletic Association.
Loganville will remain in Region 8 of Class AAAAA, but will be joined by new members, but old rivals, Flowery Branch, Heritage-Conyers, Jefferson and Winder-Barrow. Clarke Central and Eastside will also remain in Region 8-AAAAA.
Walnut Grove was granted approval to move down to Class AAAA and will reside in the 11-team Region 8-AAAA. The Warriors will be joined by Cedar Shoals, Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Forsyth, East Hall, Johnson-Gainesville, Madison County, North Hall, North Oconee and Gwinnett County’s new Seckinger High School. Region 8-AAAA will be subdivided with Walnut Grove, Seckinger, North Oconee, Madison County and Cedar Shoals together in 8-AAAA Subregion B.
After originally thinking the Hurricanes would land in Region 4-AAA, Monroe Area will remain in Region 8-AAA. The ’Canes will be joined traditional rivals Franklin County, Hart County and Oconee County and will gain former region rival Stephens County as well as Hebron Christian Academy which is moving up from Class A.
Social Circle will remain in Class A. However, the Redskins will be in the larger Division 1. Social Circle will be joined by Jasper County, Oglethorpe County and Class A-Private state runner-up Prince Avenue Christian.
