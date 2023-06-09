Loganville High School baseball coach Bran Mills has placed himself in a tough spot.
In just his second year as head coach of the dynastic Red Devils program, he added another state championship to his resume.
As a result, he has no place to go but down.
“No doubt, there’s pressure on both the coaches and players,” said Mills. “Around here, it’s not just enough to win, you have to win it all.”
For his part in leading Loganville to its seventh state championship, Mills is The Walton Tribune All-County Coach of the Year.
“I tell our players all the time, you’re blessed to be a part of this, to be in this situation,” Mills said.
Certainly, there were no guarantees the Red Devils would successfully defend their state title.
They were hit heavy by graduation and entered the new season with uncertainly both on the mound and at the plate.
“We knew we didn’t have a big strikeout pitcher, and we knew we didn’t have that power bat,”
Mills said.
But they did have a coaching staff that was, if nothing else, adaptable.
“This coach of the year award is an honor,” Mills said. “But it really should be a staff of the year. From year-to-year, you have to adapt to the team you have. This group of coaches has always done a great job of that.”
Loganville got off to a slow start and entered the region part of its schedule with a 6-5 mark. But they won 27 of their next 30 games, including an unblemished league record.
By season’s end, the pitching staff was no longer considered a liability, led by Jordan Davis and Tucker Segars as starters and Sherman Johnson as a shut-down closer.
Offensively, the Red Devils were masters of small ball, laying down timely bunts, stealing bases, and creating havoc for opposing defenses.
With yet another trophy secured, Mills and his staff can begin the process of preparing for a run at an eighth championship.
