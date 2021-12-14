So I spent the better part of the weekend camped out on my couch watching high school football.
It wasn’t exactly how I imagined it.
Truth be told, I’d hoped to be perched in the press box high atop Center Parc Stadium covering Monroe Area’s first appearance in the state title game. Unfortunately, that dream ended three weeks ago on a chilly night at the Purple Pit when the top-ranked Hurricanes were “upset” by unranked Peach County.
As a lifelong citizen of Georgia, I’ve grown quite accustomed to the lament “there’s always next year.” Although the Braves did manage to come through this year, disappointment has become the expectation of fans of professional and college teams in our fair state.
On the prep level, since Walton County has never made it to the state championship game in football, any deep run in the postseason is a treat. However, given the Purple Hurricanes’ success over the past five seasons, we’re verging on disappointment when they fall short.
For the second time in four years, the Hurricanes rolled through the regular season unbeaten. For the first time in school history, they ascended to the top of the state rankings.
They featured an explosive offense led by one of the top duel-threat quarterbacks in the state and a shutdown defense that allowed just single digits for most of the season.
And because of their lofty standing, and region title, they had the luxury of playing at home for at least the first two rounds.
After winning its first-round game by 44 points, both expectations and hopes were high that an elusive state title trophy would finally make its way home to Walton County.
But Peach County was no stranger to deep runs in the playoffs, having reach the state finals twice, the semifinals once, and the quarters twice over the previous five seasons. They weren’t overwhelmed or intimidated when they rolled into Monroe the middle of last month.
So it’s tough to label that 24-21 loss an upset, but it was upsetting.
After all, there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of high school football in December when the state’s best congregate over a three-day period to battle for the eight first-place trophies the Georgia High School Association now hands out.
The games weren’t always scintillating — half were won by three or more touchdowns — but the passion and intensity were infectious.
The weather was miserable with rain drenching the field and heavy fog enveloping the stadium for many of the games. But it made for a cool setting, which is easy for me to say sitting as I was in the comfort of my living room.
The only thing that would have made it better was having one of our locals on the field. But hey, there’s always next year.
