MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy beat region leader Athens Academy 40-34 Tuesday night in a girls high school basketball game.
The host Bulldogs led the whole night, up 6-4 after a quarter, 18-11 at halftime and 29-27 after the third in the Nicholson Center.
Freshman Ashley Hill and senior Caroline Conner scored 11 points each to lead the Bulldogs (10-8 overall, 3-3 Region 8-A Public).
Athens Academy senior Jalia Salley-Barnett led all scorers with 12 points. The Spartans fell to 13-7, 3-2.
GWA boys 74, Athens Academy 57
The George Walton boys shrugged off a slow start to rout Athens Academy.
The Spartans got out to an 18-9 lead at one point and led 22-14 at the first rest stop, but the host Bulldogs got hot in the second quarter and led 31-28 by halftime.
GWA extended its lead to 63-37 by the end of the third.
Reese Gelsthorpe led the Bulldogs (14-3, 6-1) with 22 points. He hit five 3-pointers.
Senior Kennedy Johnson added 18 points and junior Chase Jocelyn 11.
Sophomore Ben Shar paced Athens Academy (5-13, 2-5) with 15 points. Kymel Williams scored 13 points and Westbrook Adams 12.
