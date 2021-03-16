The Walnut Grove High School baseball team is eager to see just where it stands in a solid Region 8-AAAAA for 2021.
With as many as six teams gaining attention for the classification’s top 10, the Warriors enter region play battle tested from a strong non-region slate which produced an 8-4 record.
“Before region starts you try to figure out who you are,” head coach Carl Allen said. “Our best baseball is still in front of us. We are headed in the right direction. Overall, I like what I have seen we still have room for improvement.”
In order to be successful, the Walnut Grove coach said his team has to dominate the strike zone.
“That means dominate from a pitching standpoint and an offensive standpoint,” said Allen, whose team defeated George Walton Academy 17-6 on Saturday. “You want to swing at good pitches and don’t get yourself out. Our batters are starting to figure out what their approach should be. Being good offensively doesn’t mean you have to get a hit every time. It can mean getting a walk or making the pitcher increase his pitch count.”
Another area which Allen stresses is smart base running.
“I think we have done that,” the coach said. “Defensively, we are also making the routine plays which is always a must.”
An area that needs more overall consistency, the coach said, is on the pitcher’s mound in terms of getting batters our and getting the team back in the dugout.
Braxton Brooks has thrown some key innings for the Warriors in 2021. He earned the win Saturday against GWA recording three strikeouts.
Nathan Wolf has been used in long relief situations and to help bridge the gap for another teammate.
Dom Hyatt, a sophomore, has also stepped up and thrown some big innings, his coach said.
Nathan Hooks has been called on to pitch late in contests and has been consistent in throwing strikes.
Tyler James has been called on as a starting pitcher and in a relief role.
“When we give him the baseball, he makes big pitches when he needs to,” Allen said.
Noah Brown also had three strikeouts in the team’s win against George Walton.
At the plate, several players have delivered or Walnut Grove. The coach said at various times several players have contributed up and down the lineup.
Colby Hogan bats second in the lineup. Brooks has also contributed offensively along with Evan Smithson.
Josh Johnson has had a knack for finding a way to get on base. Against George Walton he had four hits and drove in six runs.
The Warriors, who were set to begin region play on Monday against Johnson-Gainesville, will have to battle the likes of Loganville, Greenbrier, Eastside, Jackson County and Apalachee to make it to the postseason.
“We haven’t focused too much on what other teams have done,” Allen said. “Overall, it has gone pretty much what we expected. In the state rankings we have been around the No. 10 spot. Rankings really don’t mean anything although it is nice to get recognition for something positive you are doing. We try not to get too caught up in all that. As we enter region everyone is 0-0 now.”
