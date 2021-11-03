Up until last Friday, the annual showdown between county rivals was setting up to be a do-or-die for a state playoff berth.
But after both suffered disappointing losses, the Red Devils and Warriors are left to play for pride and bragging rights.
Loganville is 7-0 against Walnut Grove and, except for a two-year span when the games were decided by seven points or less, it’s rarely been close.
The season’s been especially disappointing for the Red Devils, who had high hopes of a winning season for the first time since 2016 and a fourth consecutive postseason appearance. But losing quarterback Gavin Hall to transfer after the first game forced them to revamp their offense in the midst of the season.
Things went well at first, with Loganville winning three of four after falling to Monroe in the season opener, including their first two region games. But its since dropped four straight.
The Warriors got off to a strong start in the region with a win over Jackson County, putting themselves in position to earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But they lost four of their next five to fall out of contention.
