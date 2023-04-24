Illness and a tough opponent proved too much for the Loganville boys soccer team to overcome as they were blanked by Centennial 3-0 in the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament.
“I talked to their coach before the game and we both felt like it was a 50-50 matchup,” said Red Devils head coach Matthew Gilbert. “It was just a matter of which team showed up and played better.”
Loganville’s two key midfielders — Dylan Persinger and Max Amarra — had been battling an illness in the days leading up to the showdown. They took the field to open the match but were clearly hurting.
“You could tell they were not themselves,” Gilbert said. “For us, they were irreplaceable.”
Centennial jumped ahead earlier, scoring its first goal within the opening minutes of the match and the second just before the half.
That allowed the Knights to take the air out of the ball in the second half and focus on defending their goal.
They added their final goal late in the game as the Red Devils pressed high to try and break up the shutout.
“Falling behind early really put us in a tough spot of having to battle back the whole game,” Gilbert said. “But credit to Centennial for playing hard. They are a really good team.”
It was one of many good teams the Red Devils faced over the course of the season, which ended at 9-10.
The Red Devils faced five 7-A schools in non-region play, four of which went on to make the state playoffs. Loganville lost every match but gained valuable experience in the process.
“We didn’t go out to play some weak 7A schools,” Gilbert said. “We played some of the best in the state.”
Take away those losses, and the Red Devils final mark would’ve looked more impressive. But Gilbert insists he’s not interested in the win-loss record.
“We want to give our kids a great experience, a chance to play again great competition,” said the second-year head coach. “It also helps when we get into region.”
The loss was the final high school game for six seniors, several of whom were multiyear starters. But Loganville is expected to return numerous players who played lots of key minutes, included a pair of freshmen who started all year.
