George Walton Academy lacrosse

George Walton Academy lacrosse player Adrianna DiCicco faces off against Pinecrest’s Reggie Ross Friday at Henderson Field. DiCicco scored five goals in GWA’s 11-9 win. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

A golden hat game for Adrianna DiCicco helped lift the George Walton Academy girls lacrosse team to a big win Friday evening at Henderson Field.

DiCicco scored five goals to lead the Lady Bulldogs to an 11-9 win against visiting Pinecrest Academy from Cumming. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.