A golden hat game for Adrianna DiCicco helped lift the George Walton Academy girls lacrosse team to a big win Friday evening at Henderson Field.
DiCicco scored five goals to lead the Lady Bulldogs to an 11-9 win against visiting Pinecrest Academy from Cumming.
The win improved GWA to 4-3 on the season but since Pinecrest is one of a handful teams in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, things look bright for GWA’s playoff prospects.
DiCicco said playing lacrosse well involves some key skills.
“Having good depth perception and being able to trust your partners out there, helps a lot,” DiCicco said after the match. “It helps pass the ball back and forth and with that trust you can get close.”
DiCicco was able to get close enough to the net to keep GWA ahead throughout the match and when Pinecrest made a late charge.
GWA led 8-4 when Pinecrest came back to score three of the next four goals to make it 9-7 with 8 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
DiCicco answered with a goal a minute later to make it 10-7. Pinecrest got a goal from Josie McTasky to pull the score to 10-8.
At the 5:37 mark, DiCicco grabbed the ball off a pass from a teammate near center field and ran it to within 15 yards of the net and fired away for the last goal for GWA.
Keeper Adyson Odell made a key save to thwart a Pinecrest bid with two minutes to play. The visitors did score with 35.4 seconds left but GWA was still ahead 11-9.
“Lacrosse is awesome and with this group of girls, it’s fun,” said GWA Girls Coach Jamie Lill. “We have a lot to fix before we play them again in a couple of weeks. They are a part of our region with Stratford (School). So we will play both again.
“We did a lot of great things out there. We got the ball to Adrianna, we had a lot of good picks, we had good defenders out there. Our keeper, Addi, did great with 11 saves.”
McNair Shannahan had GWA’s first goal and it was one of three on the day for her. DiCicco scored the next two before Morgan Green got the first of her two goals with 7:03 left in the half to make it 4-1.
Kierstin Henderson, fresh off winning a state title for the Lady Bulldogs in girls basketball on March 3 in Macon, scored her first lacrosse goal to give GWA a 7-4 lead.
The Bulldogs lacrosse team has a 6-3 record going into Monday’s game with Riverside Military.
Coach Scott Jackson likes how the program has gotten better each year.
“This year, we have only three seniors, but we will be replacing them with 18 guys moving up from the middle school team. This shows the upward trajectory of our program. We were young last year, and we’ve shown we’re better with a year of experience.
“We just want to keep building off what we started three years ago.”
Senior Trey Kilpatrick leads the Bulldogs with 20 goals and seven assists. River Morrow is the top passer with 12 goals and 12 assists and senior Ren Grimlsey has 11 assists to go with six goals.
Tiedrell Ansley is the second scorer for GWA at 19 goals and eight assists while Mason Kilpatrick has 10 goals and six assists.
