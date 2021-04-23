Social Circle Lady Redskins
The Lady Redskins finished second in Region 8- Public and earned a bye in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
With two large victories in the final week of the season, the team will be confident heading into their second-round matchup against touted program, Armuchee from the Rome.
Armuchee did have a common opponent with Social Circle in Commerce. The score was 7-3 in favor of Commerce and all three goals came from set plays for Armuchee.
The Lady Redskins will look to jump out early with their trifecta attack of Peyton Brooks, Tess Preston, and Taylor Wright in their quest to advance to the Elite Eight.
The contest is set for Monday at Armuchee.
Social Circle Redskins
The Redskins skidded down to third place in the region after back to back losses to region winners Towns County and runner-up Lake Oconee Academy.
The team had to regroup and find their shooting form again playing the Macon County Bulldogs.
The Redskins won convincingly 9-0 with goals from Christian Williams (3), Aaron Aune (2) and one each from Kurtis Cates, Aiden Bell, Jordan Leigh, and Ethan Knight.
The Redskins now play No. 1 ACE Charter on Tuesday.
Loganville Red Devils
The Red Devils traveled to St. Pius X Wednesday evening in a tough matchup against the No. 3 ranked team in the state.
In an upset, the Red Devils held onto a 1-0 victory, despite several yellow cards in a physical match.
The Red Devils will travel to face Cartersville on Tuesday.
Cartersville comes into the game ranked No. 10 in the state of Georgia with a record of 9-5-1.
Monroe Area Lady Canes
The Lady Canes ended their Region schedule with a strong 3-1 victory over East Jackson to secure third place in Region 8-AAA.
A tough 10-4 road loss against No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian eliminated the Lady Canes in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
Monroe Area Hurricanes
The Canes traveled to Westminster on Wednesday for their opening playoff matchup.
Westminster came into the game with a 10-2 record and finished second in their region.
The Canes were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs by a score of 8-0.
George Walton Lady Dawgs
Lady Dawgs finished third in Region 8 A-Private and traveled to rival Hebron Christian Tuesday evening.
Hebron Christian came into the game with a record of 10-2 and finished second in their region.
Despite scoring in this rematch, the Lady Dawgs were eliminated by a score of 11-1 in the opening round of the playoffs.
George Walton Bulldogs
With a home playoff matchup Wednesday evening, the Dawgs were confident of advancing going into their game against old foe Providence Christian.
Meeting earlier in the season, the Dawgs fell to the Storm by a score of 5-2.
The score line was similar and saw the Dawgs eliminated by a score of 5-1 this go-around.
Loganville Christian Lady Lions
After finishing fourth in Region 8 A-Private, the Lady Lions traveled to No. 1 Holy Innocents on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears overpowered the Lady Lions and eliminated them by a score of 10-0.
Despite the loss, the season will be looked at as successful by coach Jimmy Ernst who led the team to a playoff appearance in its first season moving up from GISA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.