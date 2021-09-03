CUMMING — The Red Devils came off the bye week looking to establish a new identity as they broke in a new quarterback — or two after the sudden transfer of Gavin Hall, who started the high school football season opener on Aug. 20.
Loganville resorted to quarterback by committee as they fought the host Bulldogs of Forsyth Central in a nailbiter, with the Devils ultimately prevailing 28-24 in an non-region game Friday night.
Forsyth Central started quickly, scoring on the first play from scrimmage with a 79-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead in only 12 seconds.
Loganville started with Solomon Leslie under center but spread the ball around in an attempt to move the ball, with Avery Hamilton lining up next to Leslie in the shotgun and alternating snaps.
It failed to work on the first drive, as after one long run by Leslie, the Bulldogs stiffened the line and forced a punt.
Forsyth moved the ball at will on the ensuing drive, with two big plays moving them into the red zone before finally scoring on a 1-yard surge into the end zone for another touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Cooper Kennedy got a chance to quarterback next and found some success, running and passing for positive yards and first downs.
Midway through the drive, Jaylin McCray took over and continued the push, finally scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run. The kick by Devin Pugh was good to cut the lead in half.
Loganville received the ball to start the third quarter and Kennedy resumed quarterback duties, driving across midfield by air and ground. But on fourth-and-2, it was Hamilton who took the handoff and ran 40 yards to tie the game at two touchdowns a team.
Forsyth answered with a drive of its own, capitalizing on a few Loganville penalties to reach midfield before finally scoring on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Yet Loganville wasn’t down for long. Two plays onto the ensuing drive, Kennedy took the snap and dashed 79 yards for a Red Devil touchdown to tie the game at 21 apiece.
The Bulldogs would then proceed to eat up half the fourth quarter on a long, extended drive to the 3-yard line, but stalled out there, took a delay penalty and settled for a 25-yard field goal to go up 24-21 with 6:24 left in the game.
Hamilton would lead the Devils on ensuing drive to reach the Forsyth 18, then Kennedy took over, finally scoring with an 18-yard touchdown pass to PJ Rogers.
Down by 4, the Bulldogs found themselves on their back feet, forced back by an intentional grounding penalty, then throwing an interception for a pick-six. But a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Devils wiped away the score and gave the Bulldogs a first down and new life.
With time running out, the Bulldogs drove to midfield but couldn't convert again, finally turning it over on downs after sacking the quarterback at the Forsyth 33 to end the threat and win the game.
Loganville (1-1) will be on the road again next week against Parkview. The Panthers lost 34-27 to North Gwinnett on Friday.
