The Monroe Area High School boys basketball program enjoyed its most successful season since the 1970s, advancing to the Elite Eight for 2019-2020.
Finishing the season at 18-13 overall, the Canes lost four seniors to graduation but return eight players for 2020-21 with game experience. The team certainly has the talent and the potential for another postseason run, second-year coach Kevin Strickland said.
“Defense will be the key for us,” Strickland said. “If we hold a team to 50 points, we believe we should be able to win. Our goal is to play solid defense and let the chips fall where they may. Most of our focus will be stopping people using our depth and athleticism.”
Senior Derrick Brown, who stands 6-foot-7, is listed as one of the top 50 players in the state. He is the team’s leading returning scorer averaging 15 points as well as 10 rebounds a game last season.
Brown has not committed to a college yet but Strickland said the senior is receiving a “ton of interest.”
Senior point guard Randy Jones also returns and will help direct the team’s offense.
“We have seniors and all have game experience,” Strickland said. “Each one contributes in their own way.”
In Monroe Area’s region this upcoming basketball season, the Canes will have to contend with Hart County, who is a top-five team in Class AAA.
“On paper they are better than us,” Strickland said. “We beat them in the last matchup. They are loaded this year. They have skill and length. They will be our biggest region challenge.”
In addition, Monroe Area will need to contend with Franklin County, described by Strickland as “always tough.”
“I don’t know a lot about Stephens and Oconee at this point,” Strickland said.
The preseason has gone smooth for the Canes with no issues with COVID-19 to date. No practice sessions have been missed.
Monroe Area opens the new season with games against Loganville High School and Walnut Grove. Strickland said it will be good to open the season with two rival games right out of the gate.
“We were limited during the summer but considering we return so much it was not a huge disadvantage,” Strickland said. “We are leaning on our veteran leadership. With this being our second season with us knowing who we had coming back.”
