GWA Lady Bulldogs

Loganville Christian’s Addi Pettit drives hard to the basket against George Walton Academy’s Catherine Atkinson Tuesday night. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

The first six shots went up and all six were made. That’s what No. 1 ranked George Walton Academy did to the visiting Loganville Christian Lady Lions Tuesday night.

George Walton, now 17-2, shot 80 percent in the first quarter to take a 20-2 lead over LCA. They never looked back and rolled, 61-27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.