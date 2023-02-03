The first six shots went up and all six were made. That’s what No. 1 ranked George Walton Academy did to the visiting Loganville Christian Lady Lions Tuesday night.
George Walton, now 17-2, shot 80 percent in the first quarter to take a 20-2 lead over LCA. They never looked back and rolled, 61-27.
“It was like wow, they hit all those shots early, and it just put us way behind,” said LCA Coach Corey Brabham. “We’ve also got to get someone else to score for us than just Addi and Jordyn.”
GWA did not have that problem. For the second straight home rout, the Lady Bulldogs had six score at least six points. Ashley Hill had two, 3-pointers in that six-shot spurt to open the game. She finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
Lelia Mathis had two of the baskets in the sizzling start and two assists, both to Demere Gray who had five of her nine points in the opening quarter. Mathis ended with 15 points, four assists and four rebounds.
“We shot the ball very well,” GWA Coach Lori Hines said. “It’s a good time of the year to be shooting the ball well. We just want to continue having everybody contribute instead of our two leading scorers (Hill and Mathis).”
GWA used three different presses and different halfcourt defenses to limit Pettit and Towns.
“We want to keep people on their toes and be hard to prepare for so they don’t know what’s coming,” Hines said. “We went full court zone and then fell back into a zone. We have a lot of length. We’re trying to make it hard for them to score.”
Kiersten Henderson had eight points while Catherine Atkinson had six points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Pettit had 17 points and five rebounds to lead LCA. Towns had eight points, six rebounds and four blocks. Anna Claire Tyre had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
LCA returned to action Friday at home against Bethlehem Christian. GWA is off until Tuesday when they meet region leader Lakeview.
LCA 66, Victory Baptist 40
The Lady Lions made a quick trip to town to beat Victory Baptist last Thursday.
The win moved LCA to 11-10 on the season. Victory Baptist, which is a member of the Georgia Christian Schools Conference, slips to 9-4.
Addi Pettit and Jordyn Towns had big games for LCA. Pettit scored 28 points and had four steals.
Towns scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had five steals. Anna Claire Tyre had eight points, five boards and three assists.
Loganville 47, Jefferson 38
The Lady Red Devils held firm on first place and bounced back from an overtime road loss at Clarke Central last week to beat Jefferson.
Loganville improved to 14-8 overall and 8-1 in Region 8-AAAAA. Jefferson falls to 7-16 and 6-4 in the region.
Monroe Area Boys 83, Franklin 58
The Hurricanes moved to 7-0 in Region 5-AAA and hosted Hebron Christian Friday night for Senior Night.
Monroe Area is 19-3 overall.
