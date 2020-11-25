Cedar Grove (1-4 overall, No. 3 in 5-AAA) at Monroe Area (8-2 overall, No. 2 in 8-AAA)
As a reward for finishing runner-up in their region, the Hurricanes get to host Class AAA’s premiere program Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Top-ranked and two-time defending state champ Cedar Grove was on track to win its third consecutive Region 5-AAA champion. But two weeks ago, the Saints self-reported using an ineligible player in four of its region games. As a result of forfeits, they finished third in their league, forcing them to hit the road for the first round of the playoffs to face Monroe.
It’s an unfortunate development for the Hurricanes, who would have been facing a 4-4 Carver if not for Cedar Grove’s forfeits. Instead, to avoid being ousted in the first round for the second straight year, they’ll have to get past the team’s that favored to win it all.
The Saints had four players named preseason all-state, including receiver Janiran Bonner and tackle Keon Watson on offense and lineman Demarius Jackson and defensive back Jordan Grier on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.