MONROE — Providence Christian led the whole night and ended George Walton Academy’s season in the first round of the boys basketball state high school playoffs.
The Storm advanced with a 71-58 victory Wednesday night.
Providence (23-4) led 26-14 after a quarter and 42-28 at the half. It was 57-37 entering the final eight minutes.
Tony Carpio, a 6-foot-8 junior for the Storm, led all scorers with 21 points. Chance Thacker added 18 points and Elijah Williams added 17.
Noah Hicks, a GWA junior who was named Region 8-A Private Player of the Year, led the Bulldogs (11-13) with 17 points.
Senior Hayden Blanz ended his GWA career with 13 points and junior Kennedy Johnson added 11.
Providence Christian moves on to the Sweet 16 against Mount Pisgah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.