The start to the 2021 baseball season has not exactly gone as planned for the Monroe Area High School Diamond Canes, but it started to get a little better with an upset win over No. 10 ranked Prince Avenue Tuesday.
Going into this week, Monroe Area was 1-4 overall. After defeating Athens Academy 5-4 in the season opener, the Canes have not posted another victory until the win Tuesday. Since the opener, Monroe Area has fallen 3-0 in a rematch with the Spartans and has also been defeated by Newton (11-3) and Clarke Central (4-2, 4-3).
“I am disappointed in the start we've had to the season,” head coach Chad Kitchens said. “We have made a lot of mistakes in every game we've played. Game one it was base running. Game two it was a lack of hitting. Game three we made a lot of errors and walks. Games four and five we didn’t hit again and made mistakes on the bases and in the field.”
The coach said his team hasn’t played well enough in any area to overcome the mistakes.
“I would say the biggest thing that is hurting us is the lack of scoring runs because that magnifies the mistakes made everywhere else,” Kitchens said.
Bryant Olson had two hits in the team’s lone win while Reid Murray and Hunter Redden also contributed offensively. Redden threw four innings and recorded six strikeouts in the team’s lone win to this point in the 2021 campaign.
Braydon McCoy and Olson led the offense in the second game with Athens Academy while Dalton Wilcox and Olson handled the pitching duties. Wilcox had six strikeouts in the 3-0 loss.
Newton jumped out to a 7-1 lead against Monroe Area and never looked back. Olson and Murray paced the offense. A.M. Gattis (four strikeouts), Landon Housley and Olson (three strikeouts) were a pitcher-by-committee.
Clarke Central took both games of a doubleheader. In Game 1, Wilcox pitched well for the Canes with five strikeouts. Wilcox, Murray and Redden each had hits. Murray also drove in a run.
In the nightcap, Redden collected three hits while Broach and Waler Salyer both drove in runs. Lee Broach threw 61⁄3 innings with five strikeouts.
“It is early in the season,” Kitchens said. “We had adversity last week with missing some key guys for different reasons. Most of the mistakes we have made are correctable, so that is what we plan to do.”
But the Hurricanes bounced back with a huge 3-2 win over 10th-ranked Prince Avenue on Tuesday thanks to a late RBI by recent transfer Russell Hunley.
“This was a big win for us beating a ranked team. We were opportunistic, and we played well,” Kitchens said. “Playing good teams like this and close games expose you to your weaknesses and help you get better if you can handle the adversity. I have challenged our guys to be tough mentally and handle these things the right way and get better from it. They responded in a big way.”
The Canes still have several non-region contests on their schedule before the 8-AAA slate begins on March 16. Monroe Area will open region play in a three-game series against Hart County.
