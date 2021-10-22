The Lions will conclude their brutal run against ranked teams Friday on the road against defending Class A Private state champ Prince Avenue Christian.
Since losing their opener to Calvary Day in Savannah, the Wolverines have won seven straight in dominating fashion, including last week’s 61-0 dismantling of George Walton. They are averaging 44 points a game on offense while allowing just 11.
LCA had an impressive showing last Friday against Athens Academy, the second-best team in the league. They were tied at 10 early in the game before the Spartans pulled away.
But third-ranked Prince is head-and-shoulders better than anyone in the region and will be much more difficult to control. They are led by quarterback Aaron Philo, who leads the state in passing with over 2,500 yards.
